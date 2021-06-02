Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway Rose Theatre Breaks Ground on Expansion of its New Stage Theater

The newly renovated space will include a new studio and rehearsal space, a new costume/enlarged scenic shop and additional administrative offices.

Jun. 2, 2021  
Broadway Rose Theatre Co. has officially begun work on an expansion of its New Stage theater, KOIN reports. The newly renovated space will include a new studio and rehearsal space, a new costume/enlarged scenic shop and additional administrative offices.

The company had previously put the groundbreaking on hold until they knew people would be able to return to the theatre upon completion.

"We're into the homestretch, and during 2020, we kept an eye on the finances and everything in the bank, knowing that this day would come," said Dan Murphy, co-owner and managing director at Broadway Rose. "I think we're entering into another milestone. Not only did we survive the pandemic, but we're able to - once we're back into the saddle and everybody can come in here - we will be bigger, better and stronger than we were before. And more accommodating."

On Wednesday, the old portion of the building that served as the theater's shop was torn down and a groundbreaking ceremony was held.

"If you were standing at the lobby door to come into the lobby, the (new shop will) be on the left," Murphy explained. "Then to the right, we're building more office offices and the big rehearsal hall."

The actual theater, the lobby and existing offices will all remain intact.

Read more on KOIN.


