Broadway Rose Announces Live Performances For ANALOG & VINYL

Live performances are returning to Broadway Rose with Analog and Vinyl, a musical comedy about a record store owner, his not-so-secret admirer, and a mysterious stranger with a devilish offer. Performances begin on Thursday, July 8 and continue through July 18. Additional performances will be added as needed.

Performances are held at The Broadway Rose New Stage located at 12850 SW Grant Avenue in Tigard. Tickets are priced at $40 for adults. Tickets for ages 6-18 are $20 and ages 19-35 are $25. $5 tickets are available for Oregon Trail Card holders through the Arts for All program. For a full listing of show performances or to order tickets visit www.broadwayrose.org, call 503.620.5262, or visit the box office.



A streaming version of the show will also be available July 16 - August 1. Rentals are $25 per household for a 48-hour rental. $5 rentals are available for Oregon Trail Card holders through the Arts for All program. For more information visit www.broadwayrose.org or call 503.620.5262.



Harrison, an impassioned vintage record shop owner, is obsessed with LPs while hipster Rodeo Girl is obsessed with him. With the Melrose store about to go under, the two are visited by a mysterious stranger with a devilish offer that could change their young lives - but at what cost? Featuring a smart, original score influenced by The Beatles, Elvis Costello, Ben Folds, Stephen Sondheim, and Brian Wilson, this offbeat musical comedy wraps big philosophical questions in a quirky little love story... think Faust meets Nora Ephron

Music and Lyrics by Paul Gordon with book by Paul Gordon and Michael Berresse. The Broadway Rose production will be directed by Sharon Maroney with music direction from Jeffrey Childs. The creative team includes Robert Vaughn (Set Designer), Carl Faber (Lighting Designer), Allison Dawe (Costume Designer), Liz Carlson and Jeff Duncan (Prop Designers), Brian Karl Moen (Sound Designer), Mark Daniels (Videographer), and Jessica Junor (Production Stage Manager).



The cast comprises Alec Cameron Lugo as Harrison, Molly Duddlesten as Rodeo Girl, and Jessica Brandes as "The Stanger."



A message on safety: While Washington County is in the Lower Risk Level, indoor entertainment establishments can host public performances when adhering to state guidelines. To best meet the needs of their audience and stay compliant, Broadway Rose is offering three different options to enjoy Analog & Vinyl:



Vaccinated, Masks Optional Performancesa?? 135 tickets (50% capacity) are available for each performance.a?? Proof of full vaccination is required upon entry.a?? (Children under 12 will not be admitted.)a??



Mask Required Performancesa??

48 tickets are available for each performance.a?? Masks and physical distancing are required at all times regardless of vaccination status.



Streaming Accessa?? Broadway Rose recognizes that some patrons aren't quite ready to attend a live show, so they are happy to provide a streaming version of the production as well.

In addition to capacity and admission requirements, Broadway Rose implemented a number of safety measures and practices including improved air handling, cleaning, and contactless ticketing and digital programs. For more information visit www.broadwayrose.org/covid-19.

Broadway Rose's 2021 season is funded in part by the Regional Arts & Culture Council, the Oregon Arts Commission, and the City of Tigard. The Title Sponsor is Pearson Financial Group and the Show Sponsor is Portland Spirit.