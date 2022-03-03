BodyVox Dance & Chamber Music Northwest Present NINETEEN*TWENTY

BodyVox and Chamber Music Northwest, with Akropolis Reed Quintet, collaborate to present four performances of NINETEEN*TWENTY March 17 through 19 at Patricia Reser Center for the Performing Arts, in Beaverton.

NINETEEN*TWENTY is an exploration deep into the heart and soul of the 1920s. Delving into the explosion of creativity in music, art, and dance of this amazing era, it will translate converging cultural forces into a performance of vivid, vibrant dance and imaginative, emotive music that's deeply theatrical, extremely physical, and undeniably entertaining. Delighting in the grit and the glitz with a sweeping, dazzling, high-energy show, the cast of 11 dancers and seven musicians in NINETEEN*TWENTY will bring the rise and fall of this iconic golden era to life!

More than two years in the making, this project began as the ninth artistic collaboration between BodyVox and Chamber Music Northwest combining Chamber Music Northwest's world-class music and BodyVox's unique athleticism, humor, and rich imagery. It is the second collaboration that includes the energetic Akropolis Reed Quintet. The original production was set to premiere March 26, 2020, but was cancelled due to the pandemic three weeks before opening. Now, the NINETEEN*TWENTY project will finally come to fruition. This long-awaited premiere is the facility's second, and only multi-day, production hosting local arts organizations.

"NINETEEN*TWENTY resides in this unparalleled era of innovation and creativity," said Jamey Hampton and Ashley Roland, BodyVox Artistic Directors. "In this production, our ninth collaboration with Chamber Music Northwest, we join forces with the extraordinary Akropolis Reed Quintet. Music, dance and visuals combine in this immersive production designed to take you on a journey through the 1920s. This production has been some time in the making. We were set to premiere it in 2020 when the pandemic shut everything down. It has been a joy to bring the show to life, and we are absolutely thrilled to premiere this work in the newly opened Patricia Reser Center for the Arts!"

Learn more and purchase tickets here.

CONCERT PROGRAM

THE TIMES

SHOSTAKOVICH Jazz Suite No. 1: III Foxtrot

Salvatore Bonilla, Bo Brinton, Alicia Cutaia, Anna Ellis,

Theresa Hanson, Daniel Kirk, Andrea Parson,

Andrew Ranshaw, Skye Stouber

ART DECO

GERSHWIN Piano Prelude #1

Bo Brinton, Alicia Cutaia, Anna Ellis,

Theresa Hanson, Daniel Kirk, Andrew Ranshaw



THE BUSKERS

GERSHWIN Piano Prelude #2

Salvatore Bonilla, Andrea Parson



MR. DIMPLES

GERSHWIN Piano Prelude #3

Skye Stouber



BEAUTY AND THE BOSS

ELLINGTON East Saint Louis Toodle-Oo

Theresa Hanson, Skye Stouber



THE BLISS - FILM

SHOSTAKOVICH Jazz Suite: Waltz #1

Salvatore Bonilla, Theresa Hanson, Ashley Roland, Skye Stouber

Director of Cinematography: Robert Uehlin

Filmed at The Bliss House Museum

MEET AND MAGRITTE

MARC MELLITS Splinter

Salvatore Bonilla, Bo Brinton, Alicia Cutaia, Anna Ellis, Theresa Hanson, Daniel Kirk, Andrea Parson, Andrew Ranshaw, Skye Stouber

SILVER LINING

POULENC Les Biches

BERLIN Blue Skies

Bo Brinton, Alicia Cutaia, Anna Ellis,

Theresa Hanson, Daniel Kirk, Skye Stouber

DEEDS NOT WORDS

RAVEL Le Tombeau de Couperin

Andrea Parson

SATIE Gnossienne #1

Bo Brinton, Alicia Cutaia, Anna Ellis, Theresa Hanson,

Daniel Kirk, Andrea Parson, Andrew Ranshaw, Skye Stouber

SATIE Je Te Veux

Bo Brinton, Alicia Cutaia, Anna Ellis, Theresa Hanson,

Daniel Kirk, Andrea Parson, Andrew Ranshaw, Skye Stouber

THE NEO-HIP-HOT COOL-KIDDIES

ELLINGTON The Neo-Hip-Hot Cool Kiddie Community

All Musicians

SPEAK EASY DANCE WILD

JOPLIN Solace

Salvatore Bonilla, Bo Brinton, Alicia Cutaia, Anna Ellis,

Theresa Hanson, Daniel Kirk, Andrea Parson,

Andrew Ranshaw, Skye Stouber

Jamey Hampton as Foley Artist

LE FIN COMMENCE

GERSHWIN An American in Paris

Salvatore Bonilla, Bo Brinton, Alicia Cutaia, Anna Ellis,

Theresa Hanson, Daniel Kirk, Andrea Parson,

Andrew Ranshaw, Skye Stouber