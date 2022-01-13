Bag&Baggage Productions to Present Virtual Workshop of OUR UTOPIA

Bag&Baggage Productions, Hillsboro's resident professional theatre company, will continue their 2021/22 season with a workshop production of Carlos-Zenen Trujillo's Our Utopia., Join the actors, director, and playwright over Zoom on Wednesday, February 2nd, for a live script reading and talk-back discussion about the themes and stories presented in the play.

Pacific states have the highest cult-participation rate of any region in our nation and there's no doubt that cult mentality has become more prevalent throughout our society in recent years. Our Utopia explores these realities, the human tendencies that lead us into cult-like situations, and our own instincts and responses. Written by Carlos-Zenen Trujillo and directed by Ashland New Plays Festival Artistic Director Jackie Apodaca, this workshop production of Our Utopia is presented in conjunction with the 2022 Fertile Ground Festival of New Works with a full production set to premiere in the fall of 2022.

Our Utopia revolves around the Aurora Canyon Community Players and the origin story of their "community of like minded, goodhearted people." Inviting the audience to learn about their community and engage with its members, the Players hope to clear up any FALSE NEWS and SLANDER spread about them. Our Utopia instructs cast and audience alike on the importance of the five pillars of the Aurora Canyon Community: Love. Purpose. Security. Unity. Harmony.

"I'm honored and excited to be able to give our patrons a window into the development process of this unique show," says Bag&Baggage Artistic Director Cassie Greer. "Carlos and Jackie, along with our dramaturg Melory Mirashrafi and the whole team of collaborating artists, have done some incredible work thus far, and I'm looking forward to the opportunity to share the pertinent and timely conversations inspired by this piece with a broader audience. This is also just a really cool opportunity - even in the middle of a pandemic - for people to get a peek behind the curtain and participate in the process of creating a brand new piece of theatre."

Our Utopia, the workshop production, is a one-night-only virtual experience, Wednesday, February 2nd at 7:30pm. Find more details and register to join the Our Utopia Zoom at bagnbaggage.org.