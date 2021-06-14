Bag&Baggage Productions Announces 2021/22 Season Featuring In-Person and Virtual Programming

Bag&Baggage Productions is emerging from a year of exclusively virtual theatre and announces its 2021/22 Season, featuring a variety of live, in-person performances alongside one virtual offering. The 21/22 Season, consisting of four "mainstage" productions supplemented by a handful of other performance experiences and events, includes three World Premieres, and gets underway this July. "We are so grateful to have made it through the pandemic to the point where we are now imagining live theatre again," says B&B Artistic Director Cassie Greer. "In considering how we responsibly welcome audiences back to the theater, we've put together a really unique season of shows that we can't wait to share with our community."

The new season kicks off in just a few weeks, as Bag&Baggage returns to its roots with an outdoor touring production of the well-loved The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield, beginning July 8th. B&B's production is offered completely free-of-charge, thanks to partial underwriting from the City of Hillsboro's Parks & Recreation Department. Local actors Jacquelle Davis, Janelle Rae, and Sammy Rios headline the show, which is directed by Greer, assisted by Yasmin Ruvalcaba.

In September, it's back to the screen with a filmed, fully-staged production of Troy, USA by Don Wilson Glenn & Dmae Roberts - a commissioned world premiere adaptation of Shakespere's Troilus and Cressida originally slated for the 2020/21 Season. The September virtual theatre piece, directed and edited by B&B Company Artist Lawrence Siulagi, will build on the special virtually-produced preview of the script that was seen as part of the 2021 Fertile Ground Festival of New Works this past winter.

In October, B&B takes a leap outside of the box to offer a world premiere devised adaptation of the French folktale, Bluebeard, conceived and directed by Kailey Rhodes & Samson Syharath. This is a "drive-through" theatre experience located on the grounds of the Rice Northwest Museum of Rocks and Minerals, offering audiences a different kind of way to engage with the story, and taking advantage of the dark, outdoor setting.

B&B plans to conclude the 21/22 Season by finally returning to their indoor venue, The Vault Theater in Downtown Hillsboro, in April of 2022, premiering Dan Kitrosser's dark comedy Svtelana! Svetlana! Simultaneously telling the story of a struggling playwright and a fictionalized narrative inspired by the real-life daughter of Joseph Stalin, this two-actor whirlwind of a play covers human mortality, love, loss, and women artists' ongoing struggle for respect.

In addition to these four productions, the company plans to showcase an array of work by previous presenting partners and other local artists during the month of December, before offering a workshop production of another new play in development, conceived and written by Carlos-Zenen Trujillo. Trujillo's piece is currently titled Our Utopia, and it aims to unpack cult mentality, with a "choose your own adventure" component to the piece; you can catch a peek at the play-in-development as part of the Portland-area Fertile Ground Festival of New Works in February 2022.

Tickets for the Bag&Baggage 21/22 Season will be available on a per-show, pay-what-you-will basis, with tickets becoming available in the months leading up to each production; free ticket reservations are now open for The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised]. Find more information about the entire 2021/22 Season at bagnbaggage.org

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised]

By Adam Long, Daniel Singer, & Jesse Winfield

Directed by Cassie Greer

At Shute Park

July 8, 9, 10, 11, 14, 15

At Tom Hughes Civic Center Plaza

July 17, 18

At Hidden Creek Community Center

July 22, 23, 24, 25

This event is free. Reserve tickets at bagnbaggage.org

Troy, USA

By Don Wilson Glenn & Dmae Roberts

Directed by Lawrence Siulagi

Available for on-demand streaming, September 2021

Find more info at bagnbaggage.org

Bluebeard

A piece by Kailey Rhodes & Samson Syharath

October 2021

Find more info at bagnbaggage.org

Svetlana! Svetlana!

By Dan Kitrosser

Aril 2022

Find more info at bagnbaggage.org