BUILDING BRIDGES Family Music Festival Is This Weekend In Portland
Thousands of kids and their grownups will be dancing, singing, and playing with music at the inaugural two-day Building Bridges Family Music Festival this weekend at the Portland Children's Museum: www.portlandcm.org/festival
Saturday and Sunday, September 21 and 22 , 9 am to 5 pm each day
Live music will be performed on three stages, inside and outside of the museum, and kids/families will be actively engaged with music all around the facility. Some of the top national and local artists in children's music are coming to perform. The museum is at 4015 SW Canyon Road, Portland, OR 97221. For information, call the museum at (503) 223-6500.
Here is the performance schedule:
Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019
9-10 a.m. Eagle Sun King
10-10:45 a.m. Kúkátónón Children's African Dance Troupe
10-10:45 a.m. BodyVox
11-11:45 a.m. Earthtones Northwest
11-11:45 a.m. Jazzy Ash & the Leaping Lizards
12-12:45 p.m. Painted Sky Northstar
12-2 p.m. DJ Action Slacks
1-1:45 p.m. Mr. Ben
2-2:45 p.m. Alphabet Rockers (Grammy nominees)
3-3:45 p.m. Red Yarn
4-5 p.m. DJ Anjali & the Incredible Kid
Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019
9-10 a.m. Mo Phillips
10-10:45 a.m. Kaleinani o ke Kukui
10-10:45 a.m. Bravo Youth Orchestra
11-11:45 a.m. 123 Andrés (a Latin Grammy winner)
11-11:45 a.m. Music Together
12-12:45 p.m. Oregon Koto-Kai
12-2 p.m. A Beat Happening
1-1:45 p.m. Okaidja Afroso
2-2:45 p.m. Caspar Babypants
3-3:45 p.m. Aaron Nigel Smith
4-5 p.m. DJ Lance Rock (Yo Gabba Gabba)