AND THEN THERE WERE NONE, 1984, and More Set For Experience Theatre Project's 2026-2027 Season

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Experience Theatre Projects will invite audiences to question what they know and what they only think they know with its 2026-2027 season themed Echoes & Illusions. Spanning classic mystery, theatrical magic, cultural identity, irreverent comedy, and dystopian suspense, this season explores the stories we tell ourselves, the memories that define us, and the illusions that shape our reality.

Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None

September 18 - October 18

Ten strangers, each harboring a dark secret, are lured to an isolated island off the Devon coast and mysteriously murdered one by one, their deaths mirroring the verses of a sinister nursery rhyme.

The Rise of Houdini - an ETP original

October 23 - 31

A burlesque and magic show featuring the talents of Professor D.R. Schreiber, followed by a séance to raise the great Harry Houdini. However, like magic, things are not always what they seem.

La Gringa by Carmen Rivera

November 13 - 22

Carmen Rivera's celebrated play celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2026! La Gringa follows a young Puerto Rican-American woman from New York on her journey to Puerto Rico to connect with her roots, only to realize that true belonging and cultural identity are matters of the heart and spirit rather than geography. Presented in Spanish with English subtitles.

A Drunk Christmas Carol

December 11 - 19

Back for its fifth year, A Drunk Christmas Carol will have you in stitches! Your favorite tale of Christmas redemption told like never before. Part scripted, part improvised, and all hilarious, A Drunk Christmas Carol will have you in holiday stitches, both literally and ugly sweater figuratively!

George Orwell's 1984

January 22 - February 21, 2027

A harrowing, mind-bending stage thriller that immerses the audience in George Orwell's dystopian surveillance state, utilizing disorienting theatrical techniques and a future-looking framing device to question the nature of truth, memory, and reality.

Flanagan's Wake

March 9 - 20, 2027

Join the villagers of the beautiful fictional village of Grapplin, County Sligo, Ireland, at Mayor O'Doul's bar as they tell tales, sing songs, and mourn the passing of one of their own, Flanagan. Share tales of your own experiences and misadventures with dear old Flanagan, or simply enjoy the stories and songs of the locals as they recall life with himself.

The Velvet Gentleman: Inside the Mind & Music of Erik Satie, written by Artistic Director Alisa Stewart

April 16 - May 16, 2027

Part immersive art, part musical performance, The Velvet Gentleman will transport you back to 1890 Paris during the Belle Epoque, when bohemian artistry and impressionism were at their peak. Experience Erik Satie at his finest: irreverent, disrespectful, contemptuous of tradition, forcefully direct and brutally honest, who famously wrote underneath his self-portrait, “I have come into the world very young into an era very old.”

Ticket Information

Season Tickets onsale now - become part of ETP's 10th Anniversary Society, which includes:

A special ETP dossier to keep a singular collector's item from each of ETP's 2026-2027 shows;

A complimentary show-themed punch at each show (served non-alcoholic; make into an adult beverage for a small additional charge);

A raffle ticket at each show is good to enter into our season drawing for two VIP Season Tickets for our 2027-28 season, and

15-minute early entry to every ETP show so that you can pick out your best seat (except for 1984)

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