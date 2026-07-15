THE LION KING to Return to Peoria's Prairie Home Alliance Theater

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Disney's The Lion King will make its Peoria return at the Prairie Home Alliance Theater at Peoria Civic Center during the 2027-2028 season. Performance dates and times will be announced at a later time.

The best way to secure your seats to Disney's The Lion King is to purchase a 2026-2027 Ameren Illinois Broadway in Peoria Season Membership. A 2026-2027 Season Membership will provide priority access to tickets for The Lion King. Memberships secure the best seats at locked in prices with benefits including the ability to upgrade your seats and flexibility with exchanges. Season Memberships for the 2026–2027 AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA Series are available for purchase now at BroadwayInPeoria.com.

The Lion King has been touring North America for more than 24 years, and during that time has welcomed over 28 million theatergoers, making it North America's longest-running and most-attended Broadway tour. Having already played more than 10,000 performances in over 90 cities across North America, The Lion King now proudly makes its Peoria return at the Prairie Home Alliance Theater.

Approaching 30 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals of all time. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 32 global productions have been seen by over 130 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt and Anne Quart, The Lion King has made theatrical history with two productions worldwide running 20 or more years and three others running 25 or more years.

Performed over its lifetime in nine different languages (English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), there are currently nine productions of The Lion King around the world: Broadway, London, Paris, Hamburg, Madrid, Tokyo, Mexico City and on tour across North America and Australia. The Lion King has played over 100 cities in 24 countries on every continent except Antarctica. Its worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.

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