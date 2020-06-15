After 16 Years, Athena's Gem Theatre Turns its Lights On
After sixteen years of perseverance, Athena's Gem Theatre is lit once again, the Union Bulletin reports.
Set in the 1901 Jacob Betz Building, the theatre was first constructed as a saloon and restaurant. Seven years later, Athena banned saloons, and the west compartment of the Betz Building was converted to a movie house.
After many years, and various uses, the Gem was donated to the city of Athena in 2004 to be renovated as a theater.
A nonprofit was formed to carry out the renovations, including students from the Athena-Weston School District.
Finally, it was time to turn the lights on.
"I know everybody is worried about so many things and I thought 'Well, let's just do it and see how people react,'" said Rob McIntyre, leader of the project. "We've been working on it a long time and I think people have felt like it is endless."
However, the theatre is not able to put on productions just yet. They will need to raise $200,000 for stage equipment.
But McIntyre remains hopeful. "We've raised $1.3 million, so we can do it," he said.
