ANTHROPOLOGY Will Make Oregon Premiere at 100 Lives Repertory

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100 Lives Repertory Theatre will present the Oregon premiere of Lauren Gunderson's Anthropology beginning October 23, marking the first production in the company's new permanent space in Portland's Buckman neighborhood.

The sci-fi mystery centers on Merril, a grieving computer coder who creates an AI replica of her missing and presumed dead sister. Following the loss of her sister and the end of her relationship with her girlfriend, Merril becomes increasingly consumed by the project, attempting to use technology to ease her grief and loneliness.

Anthropology received its world premiere at London's Hampstead Theatre in 2023. The 100 Lives production will feature an all-female cast of four and will be directed by the company's Executive Director, Cat Plein.

Performances will run Thursdays through Sundays from October 23 through November 15. Due to nudity and sexual situations, the production is recommended for adult audiences.

About 100 Lives Repertory Theatre

Founded by co-artistic directors Brooke Totman and Annie Kehoe, 100 Lives Repertory Theatre focuses on female-centered stories and creating opportunities for women over 40. The company primarily produces plays written and directed by women, with women over 40 making up the majority of its performers.

Totman is a University of Oregon graduate and former member of The Groundlings whose credits include MADtv, The King of Queens, Judging Amy and Portlandia. Kehoe has worked in theatre and film in Chicago, New York, London and Los Angeles after earning her B.F.A. in Acting from Ithaca College.

Plein serves as Executive Director in addition to directing Anthropology. Her background includes management work in the aerospace industry and nonprofit organizations.

The company's first production, Craig Wright's Orange Flower Water, was presented in a rented space last year and received three 2025 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards, including Best Play, Best Actor for Totman and Best Director for Kehoe.

100 Lives Repertory Theatre is located at 2025 SE 7th Avenue in Portland, Oregon. Tickets and additional information are available through 100 Lives Repertory Theatre.

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