ANNE ZANDER IS MOTHER Comes to CoHo Theatre This Weekend

The performance is on Saturday, September 9th, 2023 at 7:30pm.

By: Sep. 06, 2023

From the mind that created the smash-hit JUICEBOX (Official Selection 2020 HBO’s Women in Comedy Festival), and the body that birthed twins 17 months ago comes Anne Zander is MOTHER, a brand new show that will make you laugh until you pee a little (we won’t judge your pelvic floor strength here).

Imbued with Zander’s comedy, this solo show is just like parenthood: a carefully prepared piece of theater with lots of room for improvisation when it all goes to shit.

Relate deeply to the wonder and misery of postpartum life, or simply laugh along as you reaffirm your child-free choices.

Anne Zander is MOTHER is clown, character, truth and fantasy, all rolled into one woman, dancing to the beat of her own breast pumps.

CoHo Productions broadens perspectives and cultivates empathy through vibrant and intimate productions, championing exceptional local artists who share their passionate work with an engaged audience, deepening the theatrical landscape of the community.

**Even though mask mandates have been lifted in Oregon, everyone will be required to wear a mask when in the building, regardless of vaccination status, except when eating or drinking refreshments.

BIO: Anne Zander is an actor, clown, solo-character creator, and physical comedy teacher with an MA in devised, physical theater (Theatre Lab) from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. She performs regularly at comedy venues across Portland and is also the real-life mother to 1-year old twins. 

DATE: Saturday, September 9th, 2023 at 7:30pm

VENUE: CoHo Theatre 2257 NW Raleigh • St Portland, OR 97210

PRICES: $5-$100 Pay-What-You-Will • CoHo ClownFest FastPass (festival pass) available




