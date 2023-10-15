Review: THE MAGIC FLUTE IN BRESLAU at Wroclaw Opera

What do W.A. Mozart and M. Krajewski have in common? Not much on the first side, but in a new production from the Wroclaw Opera, black and white blend together to give us a bloody red.

By: Oct. 15, 2023

POPULAR

International Opera Awards 2023 Shortlist Revealed Photo 1 International Opera Awards 2023 Shortlist Revealed
Review: A POLE WILL SELL HIS SENSES at Jerzy Szaniawski Dramatyczny Theater In Walbrzych Photo 2 Review: A POLE WILL SELL HIS SENSES at Jerzy Szaniawski Dramatyczny Theater In Walbrzych
Review: THE TIME FOR THEATER FESTIVAL at Teatr Muzyczny Poznan Photo 3 Review: THE TIME FOR THEATER FESTIVAL at Teatr Muzyczny Poznan
FREDRIANA Comes to Teatr Wielki This Month Photo 4 FREDRIANA Comes to Teatr Wielki This Month

Review: THE MAGIC FLUTE IN BRESLAU at Wroclaw Opera

Classic opera written in the 18th century is mixed with contemporary text about early 20th-century German Wroclaw. The characteristics of Breslau at that time were dirty, shady, and violent. Honestly, I was worried that what we saw on the opera stage would be like caviar with ketchup. A real risk and the path to innovation is never easy but Mock fans would be in (gloomy) heaven. The creator of his legend, Marek Krajewski did something unusual for an author of crime novels: he wrote dialogues for an opera performance. The songs are in German but all the conversations are in Polish (with English subtitles).

The plot is very complicated with many characters and twists and turns. This performance shows that opera as a genre is neither old nor rigid, it is undoubtedly a new direction and an original vision of what the future of opera can look like. Michal Znaniecki, the director with almost surgical precision cuts out the darkness and the crimes and emphasizes the fluctuating character of the characters, they are so complex that we can never tell if they are really good or very bad.

The show is far from magical, it is cruel and revolting, there is a brutal vision of action, death, ruthlessness, and direct visions of the dark world. Even though Mock (Jacek Jaskula) is only a narrator, the general darkness sinks into his. The stories of Pamina (Dorota Laskowiecka-Urban), Tamino (Aleksander Zuchowicz), the Queen of the Night (Maria Rozynek-Banaszak), Saraster (Grzegorz Szostak), Papen (Lukasz Rosiak) and others are blended with one big repulsive story. It can feel like the tentacles of this story are wrapping around the audience, and the nails of harshness seem to be digging into the skin. Very convincing.

The choreography is brilliant, especially at the start of the second act. Bozena Klimczak really felt the dark atmosphere of Breslau. The chorus is incredible as usual, with their contrasting whitish glow bringing a lovely balance to the show as an entity. Magdalena Dabrowska, the costume designer, blended into the charm with great ease and complexity. The set design (by Luigi Scoglio) is also very impressive, not only rotating but also going up and down.

This show is very innovative and bold (there is also a lot of literal boldness on the stage), for sure something every Mock fan should see but also a proposition for those scared or bored of the classical image of opera. Here, there are prostitutes, drugs, murderers, evils, and demons, but when you think about it those motives are well known in the classical opera as well, the difference is that here, it’s very real.

Photo: Wroclaw Opera



RELATED STORIES - Poland

1
Review: AND THE SHIP SAILS ON at Capitol Musical Theatre, Wroclaw Photo
Review: AND THE SHIP SAILS ON at Capitol Musical Theatre, Wroclaw

What did our critic think of AND THE SHIP SAILS ON at Capitol Musical Theatre, Wroclaw? If I had to describe this piece in one word, I would say elegance. In two words challenge I would say: elegant show. The three words: elegant freak show. And I love elegance, freaks, and good shows.

2
Review: A POLE WILL SELL HIS SENSES at Jerzy Szaniawski Dramatyczny Theater In Walbrzych Photo
Review: A POLE WILL SELL HIS SENSES at Jerzy Szaniawski Dramatyczny Theater In Walbrzych

I had a great time watching this show. Mainly because it made fun of me. I mean not only me, but in general people who get too attached to things and collect hilarious items with even more absurd motivation. It’s a story about HAVING as a goal in life.

3
Review: THE TIME FOR THEATER FESTIVAL at Teatr Muzyczny Poznan Photo
Review: THE TIME FOR THEATER FESTIVAL at Teatr Muzyczny Poznan

The second edition of the Poznan musical event is on and it is full of emotions. Everything you need to know is here but halfway through this theatrical marathon let me highlight two points.

4
FREDRIANA Comes to Teatr Wielki This Month Photo
FREDRIANA Comes to Teatr Wielki This Month

Fredriana comes to Teatr Wielki. Performances run through 15 June 2024. Learn more about the production here!

From This Author - Natalia Jarczynska

Natalia has been in love with shows since a moment when she saw her first musical on TV one Sunday noon. She was 6 and since then she graduated from Cultural Studies and has worked for cultural festiv... Natalia Jarczynska">(read more about this author)

Review: THE MAGIC FLUTE IN BRESLAU at Wroclaw OperaReview: THE MAGIC FLUTE IN BRESLAU at Wroclaw Opera
Review: AND THE SHIP SAILS ON at Capitol Musical Theatre, WroclawReview: AND THE SHIP SAILS ON at Capitol Musical Theatre, Wroclaw
Review: A POLE WILL SELL HIS SENSES at Jerzy Szaniawski Dramatyczny Theater In WalbrzychReview: A POLE WILL SELL HIS SENSES at Jerzy Szaniawski Dramatyczny Theater In Walbrzych
Review: THE TIME FOR THEATER FESTIVAL at Teatr Muzyczny PoznanReview: THE TIME FOR THEATER FESTIVAL at Teatr Muzyczny Poznan

Videos

Stars Walk the Red Carpet of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Opening Night Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Opening Night
KIMBERLY AKIMBO's Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey Talk Food & Drinks Near the Theater Video
KIMBERLY AKIMBO's Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey Talk Food & Drinks Near the Theater
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING's Nana Mensah Is On the Rise! Video
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING's Nana Mensah Is On the Rise!
View all Videos

Poland SHOWS

Recommended For You