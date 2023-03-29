Review: BALLET: FLIGHT/BOLERO/ELSA CANASTA at Wroclaw Opera

Flight, Bolero, and Elsa Canasta are full of emotion, big moves, and a diversity that would move you deeply.

Let's start with Flight by Malgorzata Dzierzon (who directs the Wroclaw Opera Ballet). The youngest production of 2016 takes us through the world of change and migration, and watching this choreography for consecutive minutes was an extraordinary experience. It is an endless movement going from dancer to dancer, from the body to body with fantastic strength and continuity. We perceive many dualisms, body to body, bodies to bodies, body to shadow, body to scenography, scenography to space, space to music, and music to body. It looks amazing. It feels even better. The colors and the lights are in perfect harmony with the movements. It all floats. Do you know the kaleidoscope toy? You look at it and move it as one image transforms into another. That's the whole point of this performance. To chop and change but the movement is the continuation of the previous one. It's absolutely hypnotic.

The only constant is change.

Second, the shortest and oldest piece is Bolero, but even though it's 25 years old, it looks like a contemporary show. Playing with light, colors, and the body as a component is extraordinary. Choreographer Meryl Tankard produced an unforgettable show. Every element is so strict, crisp, and clear. Lights, colors, and bodies of the dancers. We do not see their faces, only shadows, and movements like penknives folding and unfolding, which at some point turn into a dreamlike flight, ethnic motifs, unfolding fans mingle with bulls, running figures that change size and intentions. Regnis Lansac added a touch of visualization, the local flavor of Lyon, and its movement, rivers, and atmosphere. This vision is amazing and during those 15 minutes (I still can't believe it's so short) you would be transformed into a different space and time where space and time don't exist. It's intense, full of passion, and you can feel the essence of movement in every step.

Last but not least is Elsa Canasta by Javier De Frutos. The beginning of the story is this: an American artist wanted to entice Diaghilev's ballet company to cooperate by paying their hotel bill (which they could not afford) and having them dance at his house. However, the impresario didn't like the idea of cooperating, and musician Cole Porter never finished the score but 100 years later we get a new version of this vision! Choreographer brings us to another word, accompanied by singing takes us through energetic moments not only musically, but also physically. The constant bustle and interactions between the dancers create an image where only cigarette smoke is missing. Strong interactions between the participants of this vortex make them look like a very cohesive picture (despite various strong interactions within the group), also, Ladies and Gentlemen, jumping down the stairs has never looked better. It's absolutely amazing to see this mix of movements and behaviors. There is everything, love, devotion, rejection, jealousy, dissatisfaction, and pure energy.

All the works are presented in Poland for the very first time. Their common point is an unusual approach to sensitivity to colors, to space, but also to movement itself. In each piece, we will find something different that will surprise and move us, the different origins, the cultural background of the creators offer experiences that escape the standard evaluation.

This exceptional invitation to see a different point of view on ballet across time and countries should not be declined.

fot. Bartlomiej Debicki/FRU Media/mat. teatru