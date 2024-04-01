Performances run 8 April - 11 July.
FUNNY MONEY comes to Teatr Capitol in Warsaw this month. Performances run 8 April - 11 July.
Henry has picked up the wrong briefcase and, instead of his office papers and half a cheese and chutney sandwich, he discovers one million five hundred thousand pounds in used notes.
He makes a quick decision. After all, it is his birthday. He rushes home to tell his wife, Jean. Time is money, so he puts his plan into action. His wife isn’t happy about this crazy idea…
When they try to come to an agreement, unexpected guests complicate the situation. And then the real action begins …
Director: Jerzy Bończak
Translator: Elżbieta Woźniak
Scenography: Marek Chowaniec
Costumes: Tomasz Jacyków
Music: Jerzy Mączyński
Assitant Director: Marta Gierzyńska
