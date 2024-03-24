Review: 44TH STAGE SONG REVIEW at Capitol Musical Theatre, Wroclaw

Wroclaw's Festival is Back
Since we have reached the end of the 44th Acting Song Review in Wroclaw, moved by every stage performance, concert, and show, I feel it is time for a summary.
Attempting to capture all the emotions that accompanied me would be like trying to fit an elephant into a shoebox so I came up with some subjective and personal awards.
In alphabetic order
My favorites OFFs: The House Of Bernarda Alba and Children’s Day
The Best Concert: Ben Caplan: Hold On!
The Best Support On The Stage With Everything You Can Imagine: Katarzyna Pietruska - Children’s Day
The Fastest Plunge into Exquisite and Uncompromising Intimacy: Jacek Bonczyk: Licence For Lyricism
The Foremost Enthralling Artist of OFF: Rafal Pietrzak - Children’s Day
The Funniest Sad Human Existence: Frantisek Herz - Hamlet On The Road
The Greatest Singing About Not Loving You Anymore, and Bodies Are Literally Piling Up, While I Play Guitar, Saying It's Over: Antonina Kozakoszczak, Song Interpretation Contest
The Highest Flying Prince With Even Higher Self-Distance: Ralph Kaminski - Man Of Paper. Anti-Opera On Credit
The Lightest Stage Butterfly (With a Beard and) With Charisma Like a Hypnotist: Ben Caplan - Ben Caplan: Hold on!
The Maturest Discussion of Immaturity: Rafal Pietrzak - Children’s Day
The Most Jaw-Dropping Performance of a Song: Agnieszka Przekupien - The Absence
The Nicest Deaths: Hamlet On The Road
The Never-Ending Show I Had to Bail on Early to Catch Another Production (And It Broke My Heart): Basinski Band & Fiction
The Pinnacle of Laughter On Stage: Karolina Czarnecka - Karolina Czarnecka: Freak Show
The Quintessential Evocative Aging Portraits: Anna Cielecka - The House Of Bernarda Alba
The Riveting-est Song About UFOs: Basinski Band & Fiction
The Supreme Tribute to American Legacy: Dylan.pl: Well, How Is It? – Bob Dylan Songs
The Utmost Precision that Brings the Greatest Delight: W.A.S.O.W.S.K.I / Fotoplastikon
The Wisest Sentence Said On Stage: Enjoy yourself, it’s later that you think - Ben Caplan: Hold On!
And now, the official awards:
Song Interpretation Contest:
Grand Prix – Golden Toucan: Duet Hugo Tarres and Mateusz Tomaszewski
Honorable Mention I: Anastasiia Kohut
Honorable Mention II: Patryk Oldziejewski
Honorable Mention III: Antonina Kozakoszczak
Honorable Mention IV: Magdalena Sekiewicz
Journalists' Toucan: Dominika Kozlowska
Audience Toucan: Magdalena Sekiewicz
Award of the Association of Authors ZAiKS: Magdalena Sekiewicz
Award of the Polish-German Cultural Society Polonica: Magdalena Sekiewicz
Award of the Museum of Polish Song in Opole: Ewa Szlempo-Kruszynska
Special Award of Radio RAM in Memory of Monika Jaworska: Julia Mika
Award of the Media and Art Foundation: Julia Mika
Off Toucan: Amazing Slavdom
Off II Award: Very Sad
Off III Award: Children's Day
Off Honorable Mention: Tales of the Heart
Off Honorable Mention: Human Myths and Stories
Off Audience Toucan: The House of Bernarda Alba
Master's Diploma and the statue of the Toucan Chapter in Memory of Aleksander Bardin: Ewa Konstancja Bulhak
Photo: Walkow, Maciarz
Videos