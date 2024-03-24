Review: 44TH STAGE SONG REVIEW at Capitol Musical Theatre, Wroclaw

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Since we have reached the end of the 44th Acting Song Review in Wroclaw, moved by every stage performance, concert, and show, I feel it is time for a summary.

Attempting to capture all the emotions that accompanied me would be like trying to fit an elephant into a shoebox so I came up with some subjective and personal awards.

In alphabetic order

Children’s Day

My favorites OFFs: The House Of Bernarda Alba and Children’s Day

The Best Concert: Ben Caplan: Hold On!

The Best Support On The Stage With Everything You Can Imagine: Katarzyna Pietruska - Children’s Day

The Fastest Plunge into Exquisite and Uncompromising Intimacy: Jacek Bonczyk: Licence For Lyricism

The Foremost Enthralling Artist of OFF: Rafal Pietrzak - Children’s Day

The Funniest Sad Human Existence: Frantisek Herz - Hamlet On The Road

The Greatest Singing About Not Loving You Anymore, and Bodies Are Literally Piling Up, While I Play Guitar, Saying It's Over: Antonina Kozakoszczak, Song Interpretation Contest

The Highest Flying Prince With Even Higher Self-Distance: Ralph Kaminski - Man Of Paper. Anti-Opera On Credit

W.A.S.O.W.S.K.I / Fotoplastikon

The Lightest Stage Butterfly (With a Beard and) With Charisma Like a Hypnotist: Ben Caplan - Ben Caplan: Hold on!

The Maturest Discussion of Immaturity: Rafal Pietrzak - Children’s Day

The Most Jaw-Dropping Performance of a Song: Agnieszka Przekupien - The Absence

The Nicest Deaths: Hamlet On The Road

The Never-Ending Show I Had to Bail on Early to Catch Another Production (And It Broke My Heart): Basinski Band & Fiction

The Pinnacle of Laughter On Stage: Karolina Czarnecka - Karolina Czarnecka: Freak Show

The Quintessential Evocative Aging Portraits: Anna Cielecka - The House Of Bernarda Alba

The Riveting-est Song About UFOs: Basinski Band & Fiction

The Supreme Tribute to American Legacy: Dylan.pl: Well, How Is It? – Bob Dylan Songs

The Utmost Precision that Brings the Greatest Delight: W.A.S.O.W.S.K.I / Fotoplastikon

Man Of Paper. Anti-Opera On Credit

The Wisest Sentence Said On Stage: Enjoy yourself, it’s later that you think - Ben Caplan: Hold On!

And now, the official awards:

Song Interpretation Contest:

Grand Prix – Golden Toucan: Duet Hugo Tarres and Mateusz Tomaszewski

Honorable Mention I: Anastasiia Kohut

Honorable Mention II: Patryk Oldziejewski

Honorable Mention III: Antonina Kozakoszczak

Honorable Mention IV: Magdalena Sekiewicz

Journalists' Toucan: Dominika Kozlowska

The House Of Bernarda Alba

Audience Toucan: Magdalena Sekiewicz

Award of the Association of Authors ZAiKS: Magdalena Sekiewicz

Award of the Polish-German Cultural Society Polonica: Magdalena Sekiewicz

Award of the Museum of Polish Song in Opole: Ewa Szlempo-Kruszynska

Special Award of Radio RAM in Memory of Monika Jaworska: Julia Mika

Award of the Media and Art Foundation: Julia Mika

Ben Caplan: Hold On!" height="200" src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/upload13/2299563/image-20240324222147-5.jpeg" width="300" /> Ben Caplan: Hold On!

Off Toucan: Amazing Slavdom

Off II Award: Very Sad

Off III Award: Children's Day

Off Honorable Mention: Tales of the Heart

Off Honorable Mention: Human Myths and Stories

Off Audience Toucan: The House of Bernarda Alba

Master's Diploma and the statue of the Toucan Chapter in Memory of Aleksander Bardin: Ewa Konstancja Bulhak

Photo: Walkow, Maciarz