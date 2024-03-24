Review: 44TH STAGE SONG REVIEW at Capitol Musical Theatre, Wroclaw

By: Mar. 24, 2024
Since we have reached the end of the 44th Acting Song Review in Wroclaw, moved by every stage performance, concert, and show, I feel it is time for a summary.

Attempting to capture all the emotions that accompanied me would be like trying to fit an elephant into a shoebox so I came up with some subjective and personal awards.

In alphabetic order

Children’s Day
Children’s Day

My favorites OFFs: The House Of Bernarda Alba and Children’s Day

The Best Concert: Ben Caplan: Hold On!

The Best Support On The Stage With Everything You Can Imagine: Katarzyna Pietruska - Children’s Day

The Fastest Plunge into Exquisite and Uncompromising Intimacy: Jacek Bonczyk: Licence For Lyricism

The Foremost Enthralling Artist of OFF: Rafal Pietrzak - Children’s Day

The Funniest Sad Human Existence: Frantisek Herz - Hamlet On The Road

The Greatest Singing About Not Loving You Anymore, and Bodies Are Literally Piling Up, While I Play Guitar, Saying It's Over: Antonina Kozakoszczak, Song Interpretation Contest

The Highest Flying Prince With Even Higher Self-Distance: Ralph Kaminski - Man Of Paper. Anti-Opera On Credit

W.A.S.O.W.S.K.I / Fotoplastikon

The Lightest Stage Butterfly (With a Beard and) With Charisma Like a Hypnotist: Ben Caplan - Ben Caplan: Hold on!

The Maturest Discussion of Immaturity: Rafal Pietrzak - Children’s Day

The Most Jaw-Dropping Performance of a Song: Agnieszka Przekupien - The Absence

The Nicest Deaths: Hamlet On The Road

The Never-Ending Show I Had to Bail on Early to Catch Another Production (And It Broke My Heart): Basinski Band & Fiction

The Pinnacle of Laughter On Stage: Karolina Czarnecka - Karolina Czarnecka: Freak Show

The Quintessential Evocative Aging Portraits: Anna Cielecka - The House Of Bernarda Alba

The Riveting-est Song About UFOs: Basinski Band & Fiction

The Supreme Tribute to American Legacy: Dylan.pl: Well, How Is It? – Bob Dylan Songs

The Utmost Precision that Brings the Greatest Delight: W.A.S.O.W.S.K.I / Fotoplastikon

Man Of Paper. Anti-Opera On Credit
Man Of Paper. Anti-Opera On Credit

The Wisest Sentence Said On Stage: Enjoy yourself, it’s later that you think - Ben Caplan: Hold On!

And now, the official awards:

Song Interpretation Contest:

Grand Prix – Golden Toucan: Duet Hugo Tarres and Mateusz Tomaszewski

Honorable Mention I: Anastasiia Kohut

Honorable Mention II: Patryk Oldziejewski

Honorable Mention III: Antonina Kozakoszczak

Honorable Mention IV: Magdalena Sekiewicz

Journalists' Toucan: Dominika Kozlowska

The House Of Bernarda Alba

Audience Toucan: Magdalena Sekiewicz

Award of the Association of Authors ZAiKS: Magdalena Sekiewicz

Award of the Polish-German Cultural Society Polonica: Magdalena Sekiewicz

Award of the Museum of Polish Song in Opole: Ewa Szlempo-Kruszynska

Special Award of Radio RAM in Memory of Monika Jaworska: Julia Mika

Award of the Media and Art Foundation: Julia Mika

<a target=Ben Caplan: Hold On!" height="200" src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/upload13/2299563/image-20240324222147-5.jpeg" width="300" />
Ben Caplan: Hold On!

Off Toucan: Amazing Slavdom

Off II Award: Very Sad

Off III Award: Children's Day

Off Honorable Mention: Tales of the Heart

Off Honorable Mention: Human Myths and Stories

Off Audience Toucan: The House of Bernarda Alba

Master's Diploma and the statue of the Toucan Chapter in Memory of Aleksander Bardin: Ewa Konstancja Bulhak

Photo: Walkow, Maciarz



