Photos: SAINT EX AND THE LITTLE PRINCE at Katowice City of Gardens Concert Hall

The new musical, Saint Ex and the Little Prince (Pilot i Mały Książę ) will have its world premiere production at Poland’s Katowice City of Gardens Concert Hall today, October 5. Featuring a book by Michael Wolk, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Bob & Bill, Saint Ex and the Little Prince is directed by West Hyler. Check out photos below!

An inventive reimagining of the beloved novel, The Little Prince, which has touched the hearts of over 140 million readers worldwide, Saint Ex and the Little Prince is told through the lens of its creator, Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. Transporting audiences through an interplanetary journey, in which the remarkable life of Saint-Exupéry merges with his timeless creation, Saint Ex and the Little Prince tells an unforgettable story about the magic of dreams and the power of friendship, reminding us that “what is important is invisible to the eye.”

The creative team includes set designer Anna Louizos, costume designer Agata Uchman, lighting designer Jacek Chojczak, sound designer Krzystof Krawlec and choregrapher James Gray. The visual production is overseen by the conceiver and animation designer Piotr Sikora, co-founder of Platige Image, the renowned Polish studio built on 25 years of experience in creating visual effects for film, television, video games, and musicals.

The cast features some of Poland’s finest musical artists, including Rafał Szatan, Kaja Mianowana, Marta Florek, Dominik Bobryk, Krzysztof Cybinski, Sylwia Banasiuk-Smulska, Michał Lech, Daniel Markiewicz, Filip Robak, Szymon Chatała, Adrianna Zuchmańska, Ola Bieńkowska, Oliwia Drożdżyk, Michał Słomka, Dominik Fijałkowski, and Łukasz Mazurek.

“Collaborating with the incredibly talented team at Platige in Poland, alongside our brilliant U.S. Broadway design team—director West Hyler and scenic designer Anna Louizos—has been an inspiring journey. Bringing the story of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry and the Little Prince to life with such a blend of creative forces is a dream come true. I’m thrilled about our world premiere in Katowice and confident that this unique collaboration will deeply resonate with Polish audiences, offering them a fresh and emotionally rich interpretation of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's life,” said the musical’s producer, Kumiko Yoshii.

“The interaction between the performers and scenography with the animations from Platige Image create a one-of-a-kind experience that allows us to bring the world of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry to the stage in way never before seen,” said Mr. Hyler. “We travel with him over continents and oceans in his airplane and to outer space on a flock of birds. This is a perfect blend of cutting-edge technology with poetic storytelling.”

"As a Japanese company with a long and proud history of producing world-class entertainment, we are especially thrilled to bring the world premiere of Saint Ex and the Little Prince to Poland,” said Naoya Kinoshita of Kinoshita Group. “This production reflects our dedication to pushing the boundaries of live theater, uniting the visionary talents of Broadway creatives with the cutting-edge innovation of Platige Image. In our decades of experience, this project is truly unique, a collaboration that honors Saint-Exupéry’s beloved story and sets the stage for a global theatrical experience that begins its journey here in Poland."

"What an astonishing synthesis of live action and animation the team has created. You'll feel encompassed by the story, you'll fly and soar with Saint Ex and the Little Prince on a musical magic carpet," added producer Michael Wolk of Wolk Transfer.

“This production represents the culmination of my professional dreams, but it also presents a significant challenge. For months, 150 dedicated individuals have been working on the visual effects, all of whom are engaged in creating high-end multimedia productions on a daily basis. For the first time on such a scale, Unreal Engine technology—previously used primarily in computer games—has been adapted for the theater stage; no one has dared to attempt such an endeavor before. The Broadway creators involved in this project rehearse daily, meticulously finalizing every detail down to the last button. Alongside the team, we have pushed the boundaries of what a musical can be, crafting a show that I believe will be etched in the annals of theater history,” Sikora emphasizes.

The cyber musical Saint Ex and the Little Prince is produced by Kinoshita Group, Gorgeous Entertainment, MassBuzz and Wolk Transfer.

For more information about the show, please visit www.pilotimalyksiaze.pl.

