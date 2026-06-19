Behind the Scenes of NEPENTHE, a Contemporary Dance Film From Sadler's Wells

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A behind-the-scenes video from NEPENTHE, a contemporary dance film produced through Sadler's Wells, offers an inside look at the making of the project, with director Jordan Chandler and producer Dorothy Graham discussing the creative process alongside reflections from the dancers on what it means to make work specifically for the screen rather than the stage.

NEPENTHE is a surreal dance film exploring memory, healing and the reclaiming of painful experiences through movement. The film follows two women drifting through moments frozen in time as they attempt to rewrite difficult memories from a place of empowerment. Its settings shift between suspended domestic spaces, dreamlike forests and underground dance worlds. The title draws on the mythical Greek remedy believed to ease sorrow, and the film uses that framework to examine how female friendship and chosen family can reshape personal narratives.

The film was created as part of The Floor Is Yours, a Sadler's Wells commission series in which three artists were selected following a public callout in 2025 to produce original short dance films exploring how movement can appear in everyday life and unexpected places. NEPENTHE premiered at the Dance Digital film festival, Sadler's Wells Digital Stage's first dedicated dance film festival.

BroadwayWorld previously covered the film's debut on the Sadler's Wells YouTube channel in an earlier report, and a review of the Dance Digital festival, where the film screened, can be found here.

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