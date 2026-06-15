NEPENTHE Contemporary Dance Film Debuts on Sadler's Wells Digital Stage

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NEPENTHE, a contemporary dance film exploring memory, healing and the reclaiming of painful experiences through movement, has been posted to Sadler's Wells' YouTube channel as part of the venue's ongoing Digital Stage programming. The film was created under The Floor Is Yours commission series, in which three artists were selected following a public callout in 2025 to produce original short dance films examining how movement can surface in everyday life and unexpected places.

Told entirely through dance, NEPENTHE follows two women drifting through moments frozen in time as they attempt to rewrite painful memories from a place of empowerment. The film moves between suspended domestic spaces, dreamlike forests and underground dance worlds. Its title draws on the mythical Greek remedy believed to ease sorrow, framing dance as a form of release, survival and reinvention. The work traces how female friendship and chosen family can help reshape the stories that define us. Faye Stoeser and Hannah Ekholm perform, with choreography by Ekleido and direction by Jordan Chandler.

NEPENTHE premiered at the Dance Digital film festival, Sadler's Wells' first dedicated dance-on-screen festival. BroadwayWorld reviewed the Dance Digital festival, noting that the event filled the Lilian Baylis Theatre with short films, documentaries, VR experiences and social media pieces alongside networking opportunities for industry professionals.

The film is now available to stream on the Sadler's Wells YouTube channel and Digital Stage platform alongside the other films produced through The Floor Is Yours series.

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