Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards; Heinz Field's A BROADWAY MUSICAL CELEBRATION Leads Best Musical!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Here are the current standings for Pittsburgh:

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Madison Hack - CLAWS OUT: A HOLIDAY DRAG MUSICAL - City Theatre 66%

Lisa Liebering - THE TRAGEDY OF HAMLET - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 34%

Best Direction Of A Play

Marya Sea Kaminski - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Pittsburgh Public Theater 67%

Jeffrey Chips - PERICLES - Steel City Shakespeare Center 27%

James Palmer - WILD HOME: OHIO RIVER VALLEY - Notch Theatre Company 6%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Irene Alby/Cornel Gabara - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 26%

Nick Navari - LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett 23%

Jeffrey Chips - A CHRISTMAS CAROL; A RADIO DRAMA - Steel City Shakespeare Center 14%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Nick Navari - LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett 23%

Joanna Sandler - A CHRISTMAS CAROL; A RADIO DRAMA - Steel City Shakespeare Center 13%

Kris Buggey - Charles Dickens' A CHRISTMAS CAROL - PICT Classic Theatre 11%

Best Musical

A BROADWAY MUSICAL CELEBRATION. - Heinz Field 37%

CLAWS OUT: A HOLIDAY DRAG MUSICAL - City Theatre 32%

LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett 31%

Best Performer In A Musical

Courtney Harkins - BRIGHT STAR - Actors and Artists of Fayette County 31%

Monteze Freeland - CLAWS OUT: A HOLIDAY DRAG MUSICAL - City Theatre 23%

Clay Aiken - A BROADWAY MUSICAL CELEBRATION. - Heinz Field 14%

Best Performer In A Play

Caitlin Young - THE DO-GOODERS - Pittsburgh New Works Festival/The Bobcat Players 23%

Marsha Mayhak - THE DO-GOODERS - Pittsburgh New Works Festival/The Bobcat Players 16%

Tracey D. Turner - PERICLES - Steel City Shakespeare Center 16%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Monteze Freeland - CLAWS OUT: A HOLIDAY DRAG MUSICAL - City Theatre 47%

Sarah Chelli - LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett 29%

Adam Marino - LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett 14%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Malic Maat - THE GIFT OF THE MAD GUYS - Pittsburgh Public Theater 16%

Jeffrey Chips - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 12%

Caitlin Young - THE DO-GOODERS - Pittsburgh New Works Festival/The Bobcat Players 10%

Best Play

LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 30%

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Pittsburgh Public Theater 27%

PITTSBURGH NEW WORKS FESTIVAL - Pittsburgh New Works Festival 16%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

A BROADWAY MUSICAL CELEBRATION - Heinz Field 30%

LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett 29%

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Pittsburgh Public Theater 16%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jonmichael Bohach - LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett 40%

Lisa Liebering - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 30%

Lisa Liebering - THE TRAGEDY OF HAMLET - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 19%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

CTA LIVE FROM HEINZ HALL - A 40TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION - Center for Theater Arts 80%

BLOOMSDAY: A DIGITAL CELEBRATION - PICT Classic Theatre 20%

Best Streaming Musical

CLAWS OUT: A HOLIDAY DRAG MUSICAL - City Theatre 36%

LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett 33%

A BROADWAY MUSICAL CELEBRATION. - Heinz Field 31%

Best Streaming Play

LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 21%

PITTSBURGH NEW WORKS FESTIVAL - Pittsburgh New Works Festival 17%

WHEN WE FALL - Pittsburgh Public Theater 12%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Sydnee Elder - LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett 55%

Seth Laidlaw - LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett 45%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Joanna Getting - THE TRAGEDY OF HAMLET - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 43%

Irene Alby - THE TRAGEDY OF HAMLET - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 35%

Nayib Felix - WILD HOME: OHIO RIVER VALLEY - Notch Theatre Company 15%

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Sydnee Elder - LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett 33%

Joe Serafini - A BROADWAY MUSICAL CELEBRATION - Heinz Field 26%

Seth Laidlaw - LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett 22%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

J. Alex Noble - THE GIFT OF THE MAD GUYS - Pittsburgh Public Theater 22%

Kalee George - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 19%

Alex Manalo - THE GIFT OF THE MAD GUYS - Pittsburgh Public Theater 9%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

AN UNTITLED NEW PLAY BY Justin Timberlake - City Theatre 53%

75TH ANNIVERSARY: A BROADWAY MUSICAL CELEBRATION. - Heinz Field 48%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

THE BOYS IN THE BAND - PICT Classic Theatre 27%

LIVE FROM THE EDGE - City Theatre 22%

THE TWELVE DATES OF CHRISTMAS - Steel City Shakespeare Center 20%