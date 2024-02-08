Video: Get A First Look At Pittsburgh CLO's THE PERFECT MATE

On stage February 2nd – March 17th, 2024, at the Greer Cabaret Theater.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

Video: Get A First Look At Pittsburgh CLO's THE PERFECT MATE

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Pittsburgh CLO's  world premiere rom-com musical of the future, The Perfect Mate! It's 2063, and love is about to get an upgrade!

David Rossmer & Dan Lipton's The Perfect Mate brings love to life between February 2nd – March 17th, 2024, at the Greer Cabaret Theater.

WHAT IF WHEN YOU'RE READY FOR TRUE LOVE YOU COULD DESIGN YOUR PERFECT MATE? Joan Sweete has always been drawn to the old-fashioned idea of true love with one person, which puts her at odds with the wild west of romance in 2063.

When she's chosen to try out The Perfect Mate, an emotionally savvy humanoid partner, she thinks she has found her match – but it turns out perfection isn't all it's cracked up to be. An original musical rom-com of the future born from Pittsburgh CLO's Spark Music Festival. Tickets on sale now PITTSBURGHCLO.ORG  or call 412-456-6666. This show contains adult content.
 






