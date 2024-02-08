Video: Get A First Look At Pittsburgh CLO's THE PERFECT MATE

On stage February 2nd – March 17th, 2024, at the Greer Cabaret Theater.
POPULAR
BroadwayWorld has a first look at Pittsburgh CLO's world premiere rom-com musical of the future, The Perfect Mate! It's 2063, and love is about to get an upgrade!
David Rossmer & Dan Lipton's The Perfect Mate brings love to life between February 2nd – March 17th, 2024, at the Greer Cabaret Theater.
WHAT IF WHEN YOU'RE READY FOR TRUE LOVE YOU COULD DESIGN YOUR PERFECT MATE? Joan Sweete has always been drawn to the old-fashioned idea of true love with one person, which puts her at odds with the wild west of romance in 2063.
When she's chosen to try out The Perfect Mate, an emotionally savvy humanoid partner, she thinks she has found her match – but it turns out perfection isn't all it's cracked up to be. An original musical rom-com of the future born from Pittsburgh CLO's Spark Music Festival. Tickets on sale now PITTSBURGHCLO.ORG or call 412-456-6666. This show contains adult content.
Videos
|Special Video Showing of Perseverance
New Hazlett Theater (3/04-3/04)
|The Cher Show
WVU Creative Arts Center (2/12-2/12)
|Betty Buckley
Walker Recital Hall (4/19-4/19)
|Jessica Vosk: My Golden Age
Mary D'Angelo Performing Arts Center (2/29-2/29)
|The Kite Runner
Benedum Center for the Performing Arts (5/07-5/12)
|The Dinner Detective Valentine's Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Pittsburgh (2/14-2/14)
|Bandstand
New Hazlett Theater (8/16-8/25)
|Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles
The Palace Theatre Center for the Performing Arts (4/16-4/16)
|The Book of Mormon
Benedum Center for the Performing Arts (2/27-3/03)
|So, There's a Leprechaun Now?
Segriff Stage (3/14-3/17)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You