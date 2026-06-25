Video: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Pittsburgh CLO
The production is part of Pittsburgh CLO's 2026 PNC Summer of Musicals at the Benedum Center.
Pittsburgh CLO's has released a first look at BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL, offering a look at the Benedum Center run that opened the organization's 2026 PNC Summer of Musicals season.
BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL traces the life and career of Carole King, beginning with her teenage years writing pop hits for other artists and following her journey to becoming one of the most celebrated singer-songwriters in American music history. The show features a catalog of King's best-known songs alongside the stories behind them, drawing on her collaborations and personal relationships to frame the musical narrative.
Pittsburgh CLO mounted the production at the Benedum Center as the opening entry in its 2026 summer season. The cast and creative team were announced ahead of the June run, with the production running June 23 through 28.
BroadwayWorld's review of the Pittsburgh CLO production noted that the show's book plays a central role in distinguishing it from a simple revue, giving the familiar songs additional weight within the context of King's biography.
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BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical
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