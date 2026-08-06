Cast Set for Pittsburgh Musical Theater's BROADWAY AT THE OVERLOOK Season Preview Concert

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Pittsburgh Musical Theater has revealed the cast for its upcoming Broadway at the Overlook Season Preview Concert, taking place August 27-30 at the picturesque West End Overlook Park. This annual highly anticipated event will offer a sneak peek into PMT's upcoming seven show season featuring performances from Miss Saigon, Million Dollar Quartet, Roald Dahl's Matilda, Evil Dead The Musical, How to Train Your Dragon JR., Into the Woods SR., and A Lyrical Christmas Carol. The cast features professional performers Alex Manalo, Brecken Newton Farrell, Sabina May, Taylor Isaac Gray, Maya Fullard, Adam Richardson, and Rachel Rosenbush.

Broadway at the Overlook is a free CitiParks, family-friendly community event where guests are encouraged to arrive early, bring a picnic, and enjoy an evening of live music under the stars. With the Pittsburgh skyline as its backdrop, Broadway comes to life through performances by PMT's professional artists and Conservatory students.

"There is something truly magical about Broadway at the Overlook. It is one of the moments I look forward to most each year because it brings our entire community together to celebrate the joy of live theater. Against the backdrop of one of Pittsburgh's most beautiful views, our professional artists and talented PMT Conservatory students share the stage, inspiring one another while giving audiences an exciting preview of the incredible season ahead. This event represents everything Pittsburgh Musical Theater stands for-community, opportunity, mentorship, and the power of bringing people of all ages together through the performing arts. We can't wait to welcome everyone to join us as we begin another unforgettable season of stories that will entertain, inspire, and connect us all." - Colleen Doyno, Executive Director, Pittsburgh Musical Theater

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