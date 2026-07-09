Video: Pittsburgh CLO Shares Footage From MEAN GIRLS Production

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Pittsburgh CLO has shared footage from its current production of MEAN GIRLS, giving audiences a look at the company's staging of the popular Broadway musical.

MEAN GIRLS is based on Tina Fey's hit film of the same name. The story follows Cady Heron, a teenager who spent her childhood in Africa and finds herself navigating the social minefield of an American high school, where she becomes entangled with a clique of popular girls known as The Plastics.

Pittsburgh CLO, one of the country's leading regional musical theatre companies, regularly presents large-scale Broadway productions for Pittsburgh-area audiences. MEAN GIRLS has been drawing significant attention from regional theatres across the country this season, with productions announced or underway at venues including Paramount Theatre in Aurora and PCPA, among others.

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