Pittsburgh Musical Theater Receives $1.25 Million in New Funding for Accessibility and Expansion

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Pittsburgh Musical Theater (PMT) has received $1.25 million in new funding to advance Elevating the PMT Experience for All, the organization's $20 million comprehensive campaign to improve accessibility, expand community spaces, and strengthen its long-term impact in Pittsburgh's West End.

The funding includes grants from Hillman Foundation and the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Honorable Josh Shapiro, Governor. Already among the campaign's earliest supporters, Hillman Foundation and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania have increased their support of PMT's project, underscoring their continued commitment to expanding access to the arts and strengthening Pittsburgh's West End through PMT's anchor facility and programming.

This transformative project has been under construction since last year and includes installation of an elevator in PMT's 111-year-old building, creating full building accessibility for the first time in its history. The project also includes new patron and community spaces that will enhance the experience for audiences, students, artists, volunteers, and community partners while creating welcoming spaces for gathering, learning, and performance.

Located in the West End since 2000 and a building owner since 2013, PMT is the neighborhood's largest economic generator. Each year, the organization welcomes nearly 38,000 visitors to performances, classes, and events, creating activity for nearby businesses while serving as a home for arts education, professional theater, and community partnerships.

'From the beginning, Hillman Foundation and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania have recognized the value of investing in this project,' said Colleen Doyno, Executive Director of Pittsburgh Musical Theater. 'Their decision to increase their support reflects confidence in the progress we've made and in what this campaign will mean for the future of PMT, our students, our audiences, and the West End. These grants move us closer to creating a performing arts center that is welcoming and accessible to everyone.'

Elevating the PMT Experience for All is a three-phase campaign that will transform PMT's historic campus into a more accessible performing arts center with spaces and functions that further amplify PMT's impact. Phase 1 focuses on accessibility improvements, new patron amenities, and community spaces. Future phases include renovation of PMT's 250-seat Off-Broadway style theater and construction of a new maker space that will expand technical theater education, scenic production, and workforce development opportunities.

About Pittsburgh Musical Theater

Founded in 1990, Pittsburgh Musical Theater is an arts education organization committed to youth development, economic impact, and cultural amplification. PMT produces a season of professional musical theater, provides Pittsburgh's premiere arts education and musical theater training at PMT Conservatory, and partners with organizations throughout the region to mutually uplift arts and culture and serve residents.

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