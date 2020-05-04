VIDEO: Band Together Pittsburgh Overcomes Social Distancing With Virtual Autism Open Mic

Band Together Pittsburgh, a non-profit that creates music programs for individuals on the autism spectrum, recently held their inaugural Virtual Autism Open Mic. Posted to Steamworks Creative's YouTube channel on April 22nd, the open mic features over an hour of performances from members of the Autism community. Hosted from Steamworks Creative by Band Together Pittsburgh's co-founder John Vento, the special event includes more than 15 talented individuals sharing their talents of singing, guitar, drums, comedy and more. Co-founder Ron "Moondog" Esser also makes an appearance at the end of the show.

Vento says, "As you may know we have an organization called Band Together Pittsburgh which creates and supports music programs for folks on the autism spectrum. One of our regular events is an open mic where performers take the stage to show off their incredible talent. Unfortunately due to the current situation, we were forced to create a 'Virtual Autism Friendly Open Mic'. I'm hopeful that you might be interested in checking it out."





