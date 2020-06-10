University of Pittsburgh Stages Presents SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS

Qui Nguyen has reworked his SHE KILLS MONSTERS script to allow for a virtual production. The new script SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS is being directed by Ricardo Vila-Roger and Kelly Trumbull.

Rehearsals begin June 22, 2020 with a Live Stream performance on July 12, 2020. The time of the performance will be announced soon.

After Tilly dies in a tragic car accident, her older sister Agnes discovers her Dungeons and Dragons journal. Agnes enlists a D&D Dungeon Master to guide her through the contents of the notebook and embarks on a fantastical, imaginative journey through the worlds that Tilly created where, with the help of her deceased sister and others, Agnes fights literal monsters as well as the monsters inside of herself.

