University of Pittsburgh Stages Presents SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS
Qui Nguyen has reworked his SHE KILLS MONSTERS script to allow for a virtual production. The new script SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS is being directed by Ricardo Vila-Roger and Kelly Trumbull.
Rehearsals begin June 22, 2020 with a Live Stream performance on July 12, 2020. The time of the performance will be announced soon.
After Tilly dies in a tragic car accident, her older sister Agnes discovers her Dungeons and Dragons journal. Agnes enlists a D&D Dungeon Master to guide her through the contents of the notebook and embarks on a fantastical, imaginative journey through the worlds that Tilly created where, with the help of her deceased sister and others, Agnes fights literal monsters as well as the monsters inside of herself.
|
Donations
|
Arts Orgs