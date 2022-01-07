The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Announces Winter Gallery Crawl In The Cultural District

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announces the return of the annual Winter Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District on Friday, January 28, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., featuring over 20 free events at 14 Crawl Stops located in Pittsburgh Cultural Trust galleries, and other various outdoor and indoor locations and public art places.

"We have some very exciting events planned as we welcome people Downtown for the first stand alone Gallery Crawl since the start of the pandemic " shares Sarah Gilmer, Program Manager of Strategic Partnerships and Community Engagement - Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. "We are also equally delighted to be working with several community partners to bring free programming to the Cultural District."

A few highlights from the 2022 Winter Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District are a NFT Cocktail Bar by Creatives Drink located in the lobby of the Trust Arts Education Center*, along with a Pop-up Artist Market featuring Nafasi on Centre & The Ohringer Artists in Residence on the 4th floor. Also taking place in the Trust Arts Education Center is a musical showcase presented by WPTS Radio (University of Pittsburgh's radio station) at the Pierce Studio.

Performers include rock sensation Byron Nash at 6:00 p.m. followed by SpeciàlK at 7:00 p.m. A brand new exhibit entitled The Border is a Weapon will make its debut at 937 Gallery* with an opening performance from artist José Villalobosat 8:00 p.m. The Crawl will also be the last opportunity to view Amanda Parer's Intrude located at the Trust Oasis and 8th Street parking lot.

A night of soul comes to the Greer Caber Theater* with a curated artist lineup by BLKNVMBR (Black November), a marketing and promotional house, movement and declaration of support and space for Black R&B and R&B-adjacent artistry in Pittsburgh. BLKNVMBR: A Renaissance Showcase will feature music artists Mani Bahia & The Mob, Jrouz3, and Arie Cole between 5:30 and 9:00 p.m. Following the showcase is a ticketed Crawl After Dark event (from 10:00 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.), with a performance by Benji.

Participating Cultural District partners include August Wilson African American Cultural Center, Arcade Comedy, Con Alma, love Pittsburgh, and Urban Pathways 6 - 12 Charter School.

To view the full lineup for the Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District and to purchase tickets to the Crawl After Dark please visit: TrustArts.org/Crawl or call (412) 456-6666. Gallery Crawl locations are universally accessible, unless otherwise noted. For more information, visit TrustArts.org/Accessibility or call (412) 456-6666.

*The 2022 Winter Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District is in accordance with the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's health and safety policies. For Cultural Trust galleries and venues, guests are required to be fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination before entering as well as wear a mask for the duration of their visit indoors.

Guests under the age of 12 are not required to be vaccinated, but must present a negative COVID-19 test (specifications at TrustArts.org/Welcome), wear a mask, and be accompanied by an adult who meets the venue's health and safety requirements. Learn about the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's definition of 'fully vaccinated,' COVID tests accepted, exceptions to the vaccine policy, and more at TrustArts.org/Welcome.

Community partners will adhere to their own health and safety protocols.