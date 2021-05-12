The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Announces ADJUSTED FOOTPRINT FOR THE  DOLLAR BANK THREE RIVERS ARTS FESTIVAL

This morning, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced that it has amended plans for the 62nd Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival to include outdoor performances, food vendors, and Artist Market booths at Point State Park.

Previously-announced Dollar Bank Main Stage music headliners (Celisse on June 4, Bassel and the Supernaturals on June 5, Rayland Baxter on June 6, Shemekia Copeland on June 11, Caroline Rose on June 12, and Son Little on June 13) will now perform at Point State Park.

"We could not be more grateful to our Governor, elected officials, and partners at the Park for making this transition to utilization of Point State Park possible," says Sarah Aziz, Director of the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival and Director of Festival Management for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. "It's really a dream come true - we are able to return to Point State Park for components of the Festival while also featuring so much of the Cultural District through our planned gallery exhibitions, public art pieces, Artist Market sections, and performances on the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership's Riverside Stage at the Allegheny Overlook Pop-Up Park."

This shift of Dollar Bank Main Stage performances to Point State Park replaces the performances originally taking place inside of the Byham Theater, eliminating the need for guests to reserve advance tickets or use the CLEAR Health Pass App. As is tradition, the Festival remains free and open to the public, and the move outdoors ensures that more guests can enjoy the music headliners live and in person. Also given the lift on capacity restrictions, advance free ticket reservations will no longer be required for the Riverside Stage at Allegheny Overlook Pop-Up Park and the Artist Market. Festival hours remain the same - 12 - 8 p.m. daily - with the Dollar Bank Main Stage performances beginning at 7 p.m. at the Park on their respective dates and ending by 10 p.m. each night.

Also new as of May 12, 2021 is work beginning on the mural along Fort Duquesne Boulevard. Janel Young, is the Pittsburgh native, painter, muralist, and community leader on a mission to inspire through creativity and play creating this mural directly on the closed Fort Duquesne Boulevard area in the Allegheny Overlook Pop-Up Park. Ms. Young's work has been recognized locally and internationally, from New York City to the coast of Sydney, Australia. Her bio and photos are included in the Public Art asset link and the exact location of the mural can be found on the updated Festival Footprint Map. The mural, a project in partnership with the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership and the Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council, is being created now and will be completed by May 31.

The Cultural Trust will be maintaining its own enhanced health protocols to create the safest Festival environment. All staff, volunteers, and artists will utilize the CLEAR Health Pass app prior to checking into each day of the Festival. Masks will also be required for all visitors of the Festival, in all locations indoor and outdoor. The Cultural Trust encourages all guests to read the CDC's Large Gatherings Guidelines prior to attending the Festival to stay most up to date on the best practices in health and safety, like social distancing and mask-wearing.

Programs

The 2021 Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival in its hybrid format can be divided into in-person and virtual attractions. Virtual offerings build upon the foundation built in 2020 and the in-person activities proceed with the utmost of caution, with health and safety at the forefront of all efforts.

Artist Market

In-person and virtual

The 2021 Artist Market features 150+ independent artists in an open-air setting, selling handmade fine art and fine crafts from 12-8 p.m. each day of the Festival. Each of this year's four Artist Market locations features two distinct sessions, meaning that you can discover new artists in the same spot when you visit the Festival a second time. Guests may encounter wait times during peak hours as Festival volunteers monitor capacity-controlled areas.

A map and schedule will be available at TrustArts.org/TRAF.

Cultural District locations include the Benedum Lot (Penn Ave & 7th St), Trust Oasis (133 7th St), and Allegheny Overlook Pop-up Park (Ft. Duquesne Blvd between 6th & 7th St). Approximately 50 artists will appear across these three locations in the first session, June 4-8, with another 50 moving in for June 9-13. The fourth Artist Market location is in Point State Park, which is only open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Approximately 30 artists will appear during the first session, June 4-6, with another 30 moving in for June 11-13.

In addition to the 150+ artists on-site, 200+ more from around the country are participating simultaneously in our virtual Artist Market at TrustArts.org/TRAF starting on June 4.

Dollar Bank Main Stage at Point State Park

In-person

Each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of the Festival - June 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, and 13 at 7:30 p.m. - featured music concerts will take place on the Dollar Bank Main Stage at Point State Park. These performances are free and open to the public. Mask-wearing is required by all guests and social distancing is recommended on the lawn.

The lineup includes:

Celisse, June 4

Bassel and the Supernaturals, June 5

Rayland Baxter, June 6

Shemekia Copeland, June 11

Caroline Rose, June 12

Son Little, June 13

Riverside Stage at Allegheny Overlook Pop-Up Park

In-person

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership's Riverside Stage at Allegheny Overlook Pop-up Park is positioned on a partially-closed Fort Duquesne Boulevard between Stanwix and 7th Streets. The region's top music and dance talent will perform on this stage throughout each day of the Festival.

Seating and standing-room is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Schedule and performance information will be updated continually at TrustArts.org/TRAF.

Visual Art Gallery Exhibitions

In-person

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust reopens its galleries in tandem with the 2021 Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival. Venues include Wood Street Galleries, SPACE, 820 Liberty, 937 Liberty, and 707 Penn with open hours between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. Please see attachment for exhibition descriptions.

During peak periods, a socially-distanced waiting line may be utilized in order to safely control capacity inside of each venue.

Outdoor Public Art Installations and Activities

In-person

Cultural District long-term public art pieces such as Magnolias for Pittsburgh, Cell Phone Disco, and FLOW will be on view during the Festival, along with additional public art pieces brought to Pittsburgh especially for the 10-day celebration, like the street mural by Janel Young.

Other in-person activities include the return of the Giant Eagle Creativity Zone and Story Corners, neither of which requires advance registration or tickets.

Juried Visual Art Exhibition

In-person and virtual

Transverse, the Juried Visual Art Exhibition that was ready for installation in 2020 when the pandemic hit, takes place live and in-person in 2021 at 820 Liberty Avenue. Pieces will be on display throughout the duration of the Festival and the custom-built virtual exhibition from 2020 remains on display, replete with photos, videos, and even audio recordings from select artists. As always, this exhibition showcases exceptional new art by regional artists.

Anthropology of Motherhood: Culture of Care

Supported by Allegheny Health Network

In-person and virtual

Celebrating its sixth year as part of the Festival, the Anthropology of Motherhood features works of art and design that engage in the complex visual, material, emotional, corporeal, and lived experiences of motherhood, caregiving, parenting, nurturing, and maternal labor.

Installed in-person in the O'Reilly Theater's lobby at 621 Penn Avenue as an art space, interactive amenity, and place of respite for nursing mothers and families with young children, this year's exhibition has also been reimagined for virtual exploration at TrustArts.org/TRAF.

Harris @ Home

Virtual

Harris @ Home celebrates the diversity of cinematic artistry by providing the best of independent, international, and documentary films. The ongoing Pittsburgh Cultural Trust virtual series will offer multiple films especially for the Festival, still to be announced, available for screening at home.

24/7 Virtual Stage

Virtual

Available during all hours and days of the 10-day Festival, the 24/7 Virtual Stage features brand new music and dance performance videos. The full selection of videos will go live at TrustArts.org/TRAF when the Festival starts at 12 p.m. on June 4.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has implemented a number of layers of defense in is theaters and arts venues to protect guests, staff, volunteers, and artists from the spread of COVID-19.

TrustArts.org/Health and TrustArts.org/Safety will be updated regularly with "Know Before You Go" information pertinent to guests before they visit the Cultural District. Specifically for the 2021 Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival, guests should note: