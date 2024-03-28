¡TUMBAO! Celebration of Afro-Latin Music Comes to Resonance Works in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Resonance Works will present ¡Tumbao! A Celebration of Afro-Latin Music, which takes place at 3:00PM on Sunday, April 28, 2024, at the First United Methodist Church, Bloomfield. This interactive recital, curated by acclaimed soprano and activist Zuly Inirio, redefines traditional perceptions of the classical vocal music landscape. She will be joined by two fellow Pittsburgh-based artists, pianist Amaury Morales and percussionist Hugo Cruz.



Featuring a rich tapestry of compositions,¡Tumbao! showcases the works of both established and emerging composers, with a particular focus on highlighting underrepresented voices in classical music. Among the diverse array of compositions featured in the recital are traditional Palo music, Afro-Dominican in origin, an original composition by Hugo Cruz, and pieces by living composers such as Errolyn Wallen and Pulitzer Prize winner Tania León. "These composers, these stories, and the cultures of these communities have been left out of the narrative of classical vocal music, and it's important that their contributions be celebrated and enjoyed by all," says Inirio. It is a mission that aligns with that of the Afro-Latinx Song & Opera Project, which Inirio founded in 2020. The organization aims to decolonize the classical music canon by commissioning new works and uplifting the contributions and stories of Afro-Latin American and Afro-Latinx classical composers.



Inirio envisions the recital as an interactive experience, inviting the audience to experience the rich cultural heritage and musical traditions showcased on stage. "I hope that the audience goes on a journey with us as we celebrate who we are in the respective art forms that we have dedicated our lives to. With this recital, we are imagining and creating new ways to present both historical and contemporary musical narratives in a way that is accessible and relevant to our audience," she affirms.

Inirio hails from the Dominican Republic, and has appeared as a soloist throughout the United States and Europe. She has collaborated with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and nationally-recognized Pittsburgh rapper Frzy for The Glorious Succession of Frzy, and has also appeared with the Incidental Chamber Players, Edgewood Symphony Orchestra, Bach Choir of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Opera, Quantum Theater, Hope Academy, Demaskus Theater Collective, and the National Opera House. Zuly holds a Doctor of Musical Arts Degree and a Master of Music Degree from Louisiana State University. She also completed a Master's in Social Work at the University of Pittsburgh and focuses on the intersections of music, advocacy, and social justice.



Amaury Morales is a classical pianist who has performed widely in major venues of Latin America, the United States, Europe and Asia. Originally from the Dominican Republic, Amaury started his piano studies at the Institute of Culture and Arts in the city of Santiago. His performances of Latin American music have earned him a reputation as an advocate of the region’s classical music. Frequent orchestra appearances include the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra, Wheeling Symphony Orchestra, Chamber Orchestra of Pittsburgh, and the Carnegie Mellon Philharmonic.



Hugo Alexander Cruz Machado is a Cuban-born, award-winning drummer, percussionist, and composer who has performed internationally, including South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Mexico, Chile, Venezuela, and the United States. He is trained in multiple genres of music including Afro Cuban, jazz, rock, fusion and traditional Cuban, among many other styles. Hugo is the leader of the group Caminos, who released their first album in February 2022,Punto de Partida, featuring eight of Hugo's compositions and celebrated musicians from Cuba and Pittsburgh.

