THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW to Open with Drag Theme at Westmoreland Performing Arts

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Westmoreland Performing Art's Professional Theatre Company will present the Rocky Horror Show - Live on Stage at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center Oct 30 and 31st, with shows at 8pm and Midnight.

The show features long-time favorites Pittsburgh's J. Alex Noble as Riff, Anthony Marino as Brad, and Gavin Carnahan as Rocky. Latrobe's Abigail McGinnis as Janet, Greensburg's Renata Marino as the irrepressible Columbia, Nicole Nino Rosato as Magenta, Tony Marino as Dr. Scott.

Making his PA debut, Nicolas Querino of Florida, will don the platform heels as Dr. Frank N Furter. Mr. Querino, a graduate of Rollins College and the New York Conservatory for the Dramatic Arts Musical Theatre Intensive Program, was recently seen in Bay Street Player's Little Shop as Seymour and State Theatre's Bright Star as Billy.

Also featured players in the company are Giavanna Marino (Point Park University) Katie Parker (Seton Hill University) and fresh from filming the Reboot of the hit TV show 'Prison Break' - J' Lee Arnett.

WPA Artistic Director Tony Marino directs with Penn Trafford's Eric Barchiesi as the musical director. Mark Kissner is in charge of all Fantastic Graphic Blandishments.

RICHARD O'BRIEN'S THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW LIVE ON STAGE: BOOK, MUSIC & LYRICS BY RICHARD O'BRIEN, meaning this will be a LIVE STAGE PRODUCTION of the cult classic

All attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Rocky Horror characters or show off the drag! as they enjoy watching the cast perform this interactive stage production! Beer, wine, non-alcoholic drinks, and concessions will also be available for purchase at each show. Prop bags will be for sale for a little extra fun and Callbacks are encouraged! This is a party!

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 03 Hrs 57 Min 12 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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