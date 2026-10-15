THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW to Open with Drag Theme at Westmoreland Performing Arts
Nicolas Querino makes his Pennsylvania debut as Dr. Frank N Furter in the interactive stage production directed by Tony Marino.
Westmoreland Performing Art's Professional Theatre Company will present the Rocky Horror Show - Live on Stage at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center Oct 30 and 31st, with shows at 8pm and Midnight.
The show features long-time favorites Pittsburgh's J. Alex Noble as Riff, Anthony Marino as Brad, and Gavin Carnahan as Rocky. Latrobe's Abigail McGinnis as Janet, Greensburg's Renata Marino as the irrepressible Columbia, Nicole Nino Rosato as Magenta, Tony Marino as Dr. Scott.
Making his PA debut, Nicolas Querino of Florida, will don the platform heels as Dr. Frank N Furter. Mr. Querino, a graduate of Rollins College and the New York Conservatory for the Dramatic Arts Musical Theatre Intensive Program, was recently seen in Bay Street Player's Little Shop as Seymour and State Theatre's Bright Star as Billy.
Also featured players in the company are Giavanna Marino (Point Park University) Katie Parker (Seton Hill University) and fresh from filming the Reboot of the hit TV show 'Prison Break' - J' Lee Arnett.
WPA Artistic Director Tony Marino directs with Penn Trafford's Eric Barchiesi as the musical director. Mark Kissner is in charge of all Fantastic Graphic Blandishments.
RICHARD O'BRIEN'S THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW LIVE ON STAGE: BOOK, MUSIC & LYRICS BY RICHARD O'BRIEN, meaning this will be a LIVE STAGE PRODUCTION of the cult classic
All attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Rocky Horror characters or show off the drag! as they enjoy watching the cast perform this interactive stage production! Beer, wine, non-alcoholic drinks, and concessions will also be available for purchase at each show. Prop bags will be for sale for a little extra fun and Callbacks are encouraged! This is a party!
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