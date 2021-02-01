THE PLAY WITH ROCKY BLEIER Extended Through Super Bowl Sunday

Broadway On Demand has announced that due to popular demand, the online world premiere of The Play with Rocky Bleier, an intimate portrait of famed Pittsburgh Steeler, four-time Super Bowl Champion and wounded warrior, Rocky Bleier will extend its streaming through Super Bowl Sunday, this Sunday, February 7, 2021.

The Play with Rocky Bleier, written by Gene Collier and directed by Scott Wise, was filmed in late 2019 at the Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center in suburban Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and is an intimate portrait of Rocky Bleier's multi-faceted career as four-time Super Bowl Champion, wounded warrior, family man and community activist.

The Play with Rocky Bleier provides a poignant introspective of a living NFL legend. Share in this rare opportunity to witness Rocky Bleier in an intimate and unforgettable evening.

To purchase tickets ($14.95), please visit: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/JDjT5GIY0VmK-the-play-with-rocky-bleier