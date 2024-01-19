THE PERFECT MATE Comes to Pittsburgh CLO in February

Pittsburgh CLO’s Kara Cabaret Series presents a world premiere rom-com musical of the future; it’s 2063, and love is about to get an upgrade! David Rossmer & Dan Lipton’s THE PERFECT MATE brings love to life between February 2 - March 17 at the Greer Cabaret Theater.



"We are excited to finally see this World Premiere come to life through the Pittsburgh CLO Kara Cabaret Series after it was originally commissioned as part of the SPARK Festival in 2018" says Mark Fleischer, Executive Producer, Pittsburgh CLO. "Pittsburgh CLO is committed to ensuring a successful future for the American musical art form; by taking a leadership role in the development of new works, we are ensuring that local audiences can enjoy the very best of musical theatre for generations to come."



WHAT IF WHEN YOU'RE READY FOR TRUE LOVE YOU COULD DESIGN YOUR PERFECT MATE? Joan Sweete has always been drawn to the old-fashioned idea of true love with one person, which puts her at odds with the wild west of romance in 2063. When she's chosen to try out the Perfect Mate, an emotionally savvy humanoid partner, she thinks she has found her match – but it turns out perfection isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. An original musical rom-com of the future born from Pittsburgh CLO's SPARK Festival. Tickets on sale now Click Here or call 412-456-6666. This show contains adult content.

MEET THE CAST & CREATIVE TEAM

JIMMY NICHOLAS (Perfect Mate) is ecstatic to be back at PCLO, doing this incredible show! He is making his return to the stage after two seasons on Chicago Fire as Chief Evan Hawkins. Other recent credits-TV: Time Traveler’s Wife (HBO), FBI: Most Wanted, The Good Wife, Madam Secretary, Instinct, The Break with Michelle Wolf, The Chair, Next Great Hire. Broadway: The Book of Mormon (Elder Price standby). Broadway Workshop: Monopoly (Scotty Irons). Off-Broadway Original Cast: Kragtar: An American Monster Musical (Speaker of the House, Jebediah), Gertrude Stein Saints (Winner of Overall Excellence at FringeNYC). Regional: Grease (Marriott Lincolnshire), A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder (Florida Studio Theatre). Film: Fathers and Daughters, Gorenos, Not Cool. Carnegie Mellon BFA. Instagram: @Jimmynicks. Podcast: Everything but the Kitchen Sink. Sending love and thanks to my teachers (who put up with me), my friends (who are too good for me), and my family (who inspire me every day). Huge thanks to David, Dan, and Carolyn, for their support. Philippians 4:13.



AUTUMN HURLBERT (Joan) Broadway/ National Tours: Little Women, Legally Blonde, Something Rotten!. Off-Broadway: Nobody Loves You (Second Stage), A Taste of Things to Come (the York Theatre). TV/Film: Use Your Words, Sudden Death, Sound of Music Live!, Legally Blonde, the Musical; the Search for Elle Woods



JOSEY MILLER (Susan) is ecstatic to be back at the Cabaret! Previous with Pittsburgh CLO: Game On (Natalie). Selected regional credits: Mamma Mia! (Donna), Oklahoma! (Ado Annie), Elvis: A Musical Revolution (Gladys Presley), Side Show (Daisy Hilton), Young Frankenstein(Frau Blucher), I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change (Woman 2), Tokens of Affection(Claire), Marvelous Wonderettes (Betty Jean), Ring of Fire (Trenna), and Some Enchanted Evening (Anna). Endless love to friends, family, and John for your undying support. WVU MFA ’24. @joseymariemiller



MARISSA BUCHHEIT (Moya) is honored to be back on one of her favorite stages! Past PCLO credits include: A Musical Christmas Carol, tick, tick…BOOM!, and Game On. Marissa has performed with various theaters around Pittsburgh and Southern Florida, including Pittsburgh CLO, Front Porch Theatricals, Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center, Gulf Coast Symphony, and West Coast Black Theater Troupe. Favorite past credits include In the Heights (Vanessa), and The Rocky Horror Show (Janet). Endless love to Fiancé, Alex, and her Mom. For Dad, always.



RYAN CAVANAUGH (Man) is always grateful to be performing with Pittsburgh CLO, especially with this new show being his first time performing in The Greer Cabaret Theater! PCLO Credits: Guys & Dolls, Anything Goes, South Pacific, AIDA, Shrek, Damn Yankees, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, and Man of La Mancha. As a teenager, Ryan was a part of the CLO Teen Ensemble for many summer series shows. Favorite Regional Theatre: Goodspeed Opera House, Asolo Repertory Theatre, and a couple national tours. When Ryan is not on stage, he's teaching theatre at CAPA High School with the best students a teacher could ask for. Always thankful for my Mom, Dad, and Jenna. I would like to dedicate my performance to my late Granny who signed me up for the CLO Academy when I was around 10 years old and changed my life forever.



LAURA FRYE (Swing) is so excited to be working here at PCLO! She is a graduate of Muhlenberg College with degrees in Theatre and Music, including a semester at the Accademia dell’Arte in Arezzo, Italy where she studied Physical Theatre. Recent credits include Aspects of Love (Media Theatre), Bright Star (Broadway Theatre of Pitman), Love’s Labour’s Lost (Scranton Shakespeare Festival), and Xanadu (Eagle Theatre). Many thanks to her parents, her agent Kara Slocum, and all the folks at Firestarter Entertainment for their constant support!



CONNOR BAHR (Swing/Assistant Stage Manager) is thrilled to be working at the CLO Cabaret for the first time! Favorite past credits include Into the Woods (Steward) with PCLO and The Play That Goes Wrong (Chris/Inspector Carter) with Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center. He would like to thank Carolyn, Greg, and the rest of the production team for their tireless work and effort to make this production possible. Thank you to Mark and Billy. Thanks to his entire family for their love and support. As always, thank you to Justin and Bobby.



DAN LIPTON & DAVID ROSSMER (Book, Music & Lyrics) are longtime collaborators who write music, lyrics, and scripts together. Lipton & Rossmer wrote the score for MONOPOLY, the Broadway-bound musical produced by Hasbro and Araca Group, with a book by Tony nominee Rick Elice. They wrote "They Don’t Let You in the Opera" for Kelli O’Hara, whose performance with the Orlando Philharmonic went viral, garnering 5.8 million views on Facebook. Their TV show RATED P, developed by Kelly Ripa’s production company, sold to ABC Studios. The stage version of RATED P, which played Off-Broadway, is licensed by Broadway Licensing. Rossmer co-wrote THE OTHER JOSH COHEN, which was nominated for 6 Drama Desk Awards. The show returned to Off-Broadway in November 2018 to rave reviews. Rossmer is in the inaugural class of Audible playwrights, commissioned by Amazon. Lipton was associate conductor of THE BAND’S VISIT and conducted Sting’s run in his own musical THE LAST SHIP, both on Broadway. He scored the Molly Ringwald film ALL THESE SMALL MOMENTS, released by Orion Classics in January 2019.