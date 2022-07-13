Squonk Announces Fall Tour Dates Of HAND TO HAND

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, Squonk continues a multi-city tour of its free outdoor spectacle Hand to Hand, traveling to cities in both the U.S. and Canada. Led by Co-Artistic Directors Jackie Dempsey and Steve O'Hearn, Squonk is a group of musicians and artists producing boisterous outdoor spectacles that fuse fantastical visual design, playful staging, and high-energy original music.

Hand to Hand is a joyous, participatory event that brings audiences together for a humorous, uplifting visual extravaganza. Propelled by Squonk's rollicking music, the show features two giant purple puppet hands, designed so the audience can grab the rigging and be part of the show.

Squonk offers audiences the chance to experience the allure and thrill of community, uniting people in a public setting.

"Hand to Hand combines surrealism, pop art, serious musical chops, theatrical invention, and accessibility all at once," explains Todd Wetzel, Executive Director of Purdue Convocations. "There's something for everyone here, but it doesn't drive down the middle of the road to accomplish that, and that's flat out brilliant."

Tour Dates

Squonk kicked off its 30th anniversary tour on March 14. Spring and summer tour cities included Davenport, Iowa; Fairmont and St. Paul, Minnesota; Potsdam, Patchogue and Lewiston, New York; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Bethlehem and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Fort Worth, Texas. Fall dates include: