SISTER ACT - A Divine Musical Comes To The California Theatre

Pittsburgh Community Theatre celebrates the opening of its 40th season with the upbeat disco-era musical, "Sister Act," September 7-22, at the California Theatre, 351 Railroad Ave.



The plot: A sassy disco singer, Deloris Van Carier (Tanika Baptiste) witnesses a murder and then finds herself hiding in a convent full of tone-deaf singing nuns in South Philadelphia.



Dianna Schepers ("Spamalot" & "Next to Normal") directs the show, with Shelly McDowell as choreographer and Grace Edwards as musical director. Sister Act features some 30 Pittsburg and area actors performing uplifting songs such as "Take Me To Heaven", "Sunday Morning Fever", "Raise Your Voice", "Spread The Love Around" and many more. The music is by Alan Menken, with Lyrics by Glenn Slater and book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner. Additional book material, by Douglas Carter Beane.



The "nuns" in this hard-working, fun-loving cast have broken their silence to invite all to get movin' and grovin' from seats in the audience. They pray you get tickets now, as PCT's Sister Act promises to make your heart sing, and get you to laugh, cry, sing and dance in the aisle!



Get your tickets early cause they are already going like hotcakes at a Sunday morning Pancake breakfast!



Showtimes:

Saturday, Sept. 7, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept 8, 2 p.m.



Saturday, Sept. 14, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 15, 2 p.m.



Friday, Sept. 20, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22, 2 p.m.



Tickets:

Adults, $28; Students and Seniors ( 62 and older), $22.

Group tickets available for groups of 10 or more at a single performance.



SEASON TICKETS are currently available.

FOUR shows for the price of THREE!

It's the best deal around!

Adults $81; Students and Seniors (62 and older) $66



Call 925-427-1611 or online.





Related Articles Shows View More Pittsburgh Stories

More Hot Stories For You