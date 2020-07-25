Riverfront Theater Company Presents Virtual Production, BACK TO THE 80s

Riverfront Theater Company will present a virtual concert production of BACK TO THE 80s, August 5-8, 2020.

From the era that brought the world the Rubik's Cube, Max Headroom, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comes the "totally awesome" musical Back to the 80s. In the style of movies such as Back to the Future, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and The Karate Kid, Back to the 80s is a nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the decade.

a??

Back to the 80s tells the story of the senior class of William Ocean High School, as remembered through the eyes of now 30-something Corey Palmer. Seventeen-year-old Corey is madly in love with his next-door neighbor, Tiffany Houston, one of the coolest girls in the school, but she is too busy mooning over Michael Feldman, the hottest guy around. Michael and his friends are athletic and good-looking - the kind of guys that Corey and his two best friends dream of being. However, while they may not be the coolest guys in school, they are still one up on Feargal McFerrin, III, whose best friend is his computer and who believes the crazy notion that one day, CDs will replace cassette tapes.

a??

Throw in a Star Wars dream sequence, high-energy dance routines, the obligatory 80s party scene, copious amounts of blue eyeshadow, 20 cans of hairspray, as well as some of the most popular songs ever written, and the result is a musical that will not only delight and amuse audiences of any age, but will also inspire any young cast.

a??By Neil Gooding

Additional Material by Stuart Smith

Revised Orchestrations and Arrangements by Brett Foster

Original Musical Adaptation by Scott Copeman

Musical Director: Jenna Bowman

Stage Director: Jamie McDonald

Learn more at https://www.riverfronttheaterco.org/tickets.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You