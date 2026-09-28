 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

FAMILY GAME NIGHT to be Presented at City Theatre

The Peter Kennedy play, directed by Joe Calarco, features a cast including Daina Michelle Griffith and Anil Margsahayam.

By:
FAMILY GAME NIGHT to be Presented at City Theatre

City Theatre Company, Pittsburgh's home for contemporary plays based on the South Side, will present the first stage reading of the 2026/2027 Momentum Reading Series.

Family Game Night by Peter Kennedy, directed by Joe Calarco, will be presented on Monday, October 5 at 7:00pm. The cast features local favorites, including: Daina Michelle Griffith, Anil Margsahayam, Cameron Nickel, Marissa Lily, Sheila McKenna, Tatyana Ramlogan, and John Shepard.

The play is set at the Morton family's monthly game night; where fireworks are always a possibility. Oldest daughter Andrea has supplied a new board game designed to lure her husband, aging parents, teenage daughter, and younger brother into conversations about the future they are steadfastly avoiding.

What starts as a mildly irritating night of forced fun morphs into far more as three generations of one family—with varying degrees of curiosity, fear, and humor—face their own endgames. Buckle up for this dark comedy. It may hit close to home.

City Theatre is partnering with the Allegheny County Health Department to provide resources connected to the script's themes, specifically its Building Our Largest Dementia Infrastructure, or BOLD, project.

Click Here to Get Tickets


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Pittsburgh SHOWS

Othello of the End Zone, or The Steel City Tragedy in Pittsburgh Othello of the End Zone, or The Steel City Tragedy
New Hazlett Theater (10/22-10/25)
The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show in Pittsburgh The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Pittsburgh (10/31-10/31)
Little Shop of Horrors in Pittsburgh Little Shop of Horrors
Paragon Theatre (11/12-11/21)
Nunsense in Pittsburgh Nunsense
The Strand Theater (3/12-3/21)
In Clay in Pittsburgh In Clay
City Theatre (9/19-10/11)
And A Buoy in Pittsburgh And A Buoy
New Hazlett Theater (11/30-11/30)
The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show in Pittsburgh The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Pittsburgh (10/03-10/03)
Late, Late At Night (The Rick Springfield Story) in Pittsburgh Late, Late At Night (The Rick Springfield Story)
The Oaks Theater, Oakmont, PA (11/19-11/19)
Hadestown in Pittsburgh Hadestown
Benedum Center for the Performing Arts (10/27-11/01)
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum in Pittsburgh A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
The Strand Theater (4/30-5/09)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets