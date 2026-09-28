FAMILY GAME NIGHT to be Presented at City Theatre
The Peter Kennedy play, directed by Joe Calarco, features a cast including Daina Michelle Griffith and Anil Margsahayam.
City Theatre Company, Pittsburgh's home for contemporary plays based on the South Side, will present the first stage reading of the 2026/2027 Momentum Reading Series.
Family Game Night by Peter Kennedy, directed by Joe Calarco, will be presented on Monday, October 5 at 7:00pm. The cast features local favorites, including: Daina Michelle Griffith, Anil Margsahayam, Cameron Nickel, Marissa Lily, Sheila McKenna, Tatyana Ramlogan, and John Shepard.
The play is set at the Morton family's monthly game night; where fireworks are always a possibility. Oldest daughter Andrea has supplied a new board game designed to lure her husband, aging parents, teenage daughter, and younger brother into conversations about the future they are steadfastly avoiding.
What starts as a mildly irritating night of forced fun morphs into far more as three generations of one family—with varying degrees of curiosity, fear, and humor—face their own endgames. Buckle up for this dark comedy. It may hit close to home.
City Theatre is partnering with the Allegheny County Health Department to provide resources connected to the script's themes, specifically its Building Our Largest Dementia Infrastructure, or BOLD, project.
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