FAMILY GAME NIGHT to be Presented at City Theatre

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City Theatre Company, Pittsburgh's home for contemporary plays based on the South Side, will present the first stage reading of the 2026/2027 Momentum Reading Series.

Family Game Night by Peter Kennedy, directed by Joe Calarco, will be presented on Monday, October 5 at 7:00pm. The cast features local favorites, including: Daina Michelle Griffith, Anil Margsahayam, Cameron Nickel, Marissa Lily, Sheila McKenna, Tatyana Ramlogan, and John Shepard.

The play is set at the Morton family's monthly game night; where fireworks are always a possibility. Oldest daughter Andrea has supplied a new board game designed to lure her husband, aging parents, teenage daughter, and younger brother into conversations about the future they are steadfastly avoiding.

What starts as a mildly irritating night of forced fun morphs into far more as three generations of one family—with varying degrees of curiosity, fear, and humor—face their own endgames. Buckle up for this dark comedy. It may hit close to home.

City Theatre is partnering with the Allegheny County Health Department to provide resources connected to the script's themes, specifically its Building Our Largest Dementia Infrastructure, or BOLD, project.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 09 Hrs 06 Min 17 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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