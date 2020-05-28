Quantum Theatre Announces Stewart Urist As New Executive Director

Quantum Theatre - a company of progressive, professional artists dedicated to producing intimate and sophisticated theatrical experiences in uncommon settings, exploring universal themes of truth, beauty, and human relationships in unexpected ways - proudly announces the promotion of Stewart Urist to Executive Director of the company, which will soon celebrate its 30th anniversary.

"At our May board meeting there was fear, courage and downright joy when the board unanimously voted to promote Stewart Urist, Managing Director, to Executive Director," said founding Artistic Director Karla Boos. "This promotion recognizes his talent and leadership not only at a time when those qualities are especially important, but throughout his 3-year tenure with Quantum, and formalizes what has become deep partnership between us."

Urist first came to Pittsburgh in 2013 to begin work on his Masters of Arts Management degree at Carnegie Mellon University. He fell in love with the city, and was thrilled to have the opportunity to return in 2017 and begin work at Quantum Theatre.

"I have long admired Quantum and feel very lucky to spend my days supporting Karla's artistry and that of our many talented collaborators," said Urist. "It is a great pleasure to champion and share such exciting theater with our audiences. In my new role, I hope to raise awareness around the world about the exciting work we are creating. I want Pittsburghers to feel pride in the company they helped nurture, and in the world-class art that is coming not from New York or London - but from their own neighborhoods. I also want to honor and build on Quantum's long history of community partnership. I love offering patrons the opportunity to explore their city through art - supporting local businesses and discovering the neighborhood gems that make Pittsburgh such a vibrant, exciting place to live."

Now in his fourth season at Quantum, he has led efforts related to audience development, staffing, tech modernization, improvement of organizational systems, and is deeply involved in all aspects of strategic planning, marketing, fundraising, and financial operation of the company.



"Our board could not imagine a better person to make the decisions that keep Quantum moving forward, and we are thrilled to reward his talent and dedication to our our company," said Quantum Board president Carole King.

