QUEST AND THE GIRL WITH THE YELLOW JACKET to be Presented by New Hazlett Theater

"Quest and the Girl with the Yellow Jacket" is a Pittsburgh's first digital hip-hop musical that will premiere tomorrow, during Mental Health Awareness Month, through the New Hazlett Theater. The musical borrows from the unflinching narratives inspired by two musical works of Pittsburgh's leading hip-hop artists-- Jon Quest and Dr. HollyHood. The musical will only be shown online on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 8 p.m. and Friday, May 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets are free and open to the public. For tickets, visit: https://newhazletttheater.org/events/quest-girl-with-yellow-jacket/

The play stars Pittsburgh rappers Jonathan Brown ("Jon Quest") and Amber Epps ("Dr. HollyHood") who both borrow from their unflinching narrative accounts in their separate concept albums-- Jon Quest's "Hollywood Divorce" and Dr. HollyHood's "Yellow Jacket" -- to develop a script revolved around the romantic relationship between a woman and a married man.

"This musical highlights some of the mental dexterity that is necessary for mental development and the resources that can help," Quest said. He said scenes featuring the therapist, played by veteran actor Ezra Smith, were some of the most moving and touching scenes that reveal how a person's mental health can languish if untreated.

All for naught, the play is still hip-hop at its root-- weaving in music videos and raw and emotive hip-hop music.

Brown came of age as an emcee in the same hip-hop circles as Pittsburgh hip-hop titans Wiz Khalifa and Mac Miller. Similarly, Epps has been a consistent driving force in opening the doors for Pittsburgh's female emcees.

The production is part of Hazlett's Community Supported Art Performance Series. Dramaturg TJ Parker-Young and videographer Jordan Beckham helped with the production.