Jul. 06, 2023

Point Park University Hosts Week-Long College Auditions Intensive

Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse is the site of the The College Audition Conservatory 2023, an eight-day college audition preparatory intensive where students and parents can attend masterclasses, workshops, seminars, and mock auditions. 

The College Audition Conservatory 2023 will take place July 8-16, 2023, at the Pittsburgh Playhouse on the campus of Point Park University.

“We're excited to welcome The College Audition Conservatory to the Pittsburgh Playhouse for the first time,” said Garfield Lemonius, dean of the Conservatory of Performing Arts and artistic director of the Pittsburgh Playhouse.  “This is an unparalleled opportunity for students to learn the fine art of auditioning from professionals in the field,” he said. 

Previously hosted only in Orlando and Miami, the 2023 College Audition Conservatory provides 100 students from all over the country with eight, days of programming, featuring instructors from the top musical theatre programs in the country. At the end of the week, an additional 25 universities will join the program for the mock auditions. This year's Conservatory also provides the opportunity for students to experience a day-in-the-life of a college Musical Theatre student, as they will be interacting with and utilizing the facilities of Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse.

Tim Evanicki, president of The College Audition, the parent company of The Conservatory, explained that the auditioning process can be a difficult one for student and parent.  “In addition to professional training, our program also offers support and expert help to students and parents, including roundtable discussions, financial aid seminars and a workshop with a clinical psychotherapist to help students and families move through the often audition process with comfort and confidence,” said Evanicki.

In addition to college faculty members, students will have the opportunity to experience a workshop with Tony-Award Winning Broadway and Television Legend Faith Prince, and evening performances activities on the stage of the PNC Theatre at The Pittsburgh Playhouse including a special performance alongside RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars Mrs. Kasha Davis and Darienne Lake. 

Plans are already underway to expand the program at Point Park University for next year by adding a track for non-musical theatre students who are pursuing a degree in acting. 

To learn more about Point Park University's Conservatory of the Performing Arts and its dance program, click here. 



