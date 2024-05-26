The 2024 Gene Kelly Awards Announced - Full List of Winners!

The awards took place on Saturday, May 25, 2024.
An overly-enthusiastic sold-out crowd gathered at the Benedum Center as Pittsburgh CLO and The Michael J. Kara Family honored Allegheny County's finest high school performers at the 33rd Annual Pittsburgh CLO Gene Kelly Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater on Saturday, May 25, 2024.
Named for legendary performer and Pittsburgh native Gene Kelly, this celebration emphasizes the importance of arts education and rewards the time, energy, and dedication that local high schools devote to their musical productions each spring.
The ceremony included live ensemble performances by eight Best Musical nominees, and live performances by six Best Actor and six Best Actress nominees. Ensembles performed a five-minute selection from their nominated musicals, and Best Actor and Actress nominees performed in character-driven medley groups. Special guest presenters included local television personalities WPXI's David Johnson, WQED's Nancy Polinksy, KDKA's Boaz Frankel, and Gene Kelly's widow Patricia Ward Kelly.
Pittsburgh CLO's Gene Kelly Awards is the nation's oldest, most comprehensive regional awards program. Patterned on the Tony Awards, it recognizes excellence in student performances and production, including Best Student Orchestra, Scenic Design, Costume Design, Lighting Design, Ensemble, Crew/Technical Execution, Dance Ensemble, Vocal Ensemble, Outstanding Student Artist, and Musical. Awards are given in four budget levels, ensuring that all schools, whether public and private and no matter their resources, have an equal opportunity to participate and win.
Pittsburgh CLO's Gene Kelly Awards presented over $75,000 in scholarships, including the following college-bound seniors:
Point Park University presented Ava Delio with a scholarship renewable for four years, to attend Point Park University's Conservatory of Performing Arts.
Robert Morris University presented Alexis Yunk with a scholarship renewable for four years, to attend Robert Morris University.
Seton Hill University presented Brylee Hendry and Jayla Chase with scholarships to attend Seton Hill University.
Gene Kelly Cash Scholarships were awarded to three high school seniors who have applied and were accepted to a school for the performing or technical arts: Hope Johnson, Helena Marshall, Max Peluso, and Kai Sachon.
The Pittsburgh CLO Ambassadors awarded scholarships to three college-bound students who will be pursuing a major outside of the arts: Isabel Concepcion, Paulina Sanchez, and Lillian Stalewski.
The Charles Gray Award for Special Achievement in Arts Education was presented to Pittsburgh Carmalt PreK-8 in recognition of its arts education program. The school has made an enduring commitment to use the arts as a way to build community, develop empathy, and promote leadership skills. The school was presented with an award and a cash prize.
Now in its 21st year, The Kelly Critics program is a joint partnership between Pittsburgh CLO, Dr. Christopher Rawson, and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Julie Evanchak from Thomas Jefferson High School was presented the Christopher Rawson Kelly Critics Award and a cash prize.
The judging panel, comprised of performing arts educators, arts administrators, entertainment professionals, and performers have spent the past three months attending performances at the following 33 Allegheny County High Schools: Avonworth High School, Baldwin High School, Bishop Canevin High School, Brentwood High School, Carlynton Junior Senior High School, Chartiers Valley High School, Eden Christian Academy, Elizabeth Forward High School, Gateway High School, Hampton High School, Keystone Oaks High School, McKeesport Area High School, Montour High School, North Hills High School, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School, Penn Hills High School, Pine-Richland High School, Pittsburgh Allderdice High School, Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12, Plum Senior High, Quaker Valley High School, Redeemer Lutheran School, Riverview Jr./Sr. High School, Saint Joseph High School, Serra Catholic High School, Seton LaSalle Catholic High School, Sewickley Academy, Shady Side Academy Senior School, Springdale Jr./Sr. High School, Thomas Jefferson High School, West Allegheny High School, Westinghouse Arts Academy, and Woodland Hills High School. The Recipients of the 2024 Gene Kelly Awards are:
Budget Level I
Bishop Canevin High School
ALL SHOOK UP School Edition
Budget Level II
Avonworth High School
INTO THE WOODS
Budget Level III
Elizabeth Forward High School
BIG FISH
Budget Level IV
Pine-Richland High School
MAMMA MIA!
Budget Level I
Saint Joseph High School
TARZAN - The Stage Musical based on the Disney film
Budget Level II
Avonworth High School
INTO THE WOODS
Budget Level III
Westinghouse Arts Academy
CHICAGO: Teen Edition
Budget Level IV
Woodland Hills High School
WONDERLAND Pilot Production
Budget Level I
Shady Side Academy Senior School
ZOMBIE PROM
Budget Level II
Avonworth High School
INTO THE WOODS
Budget Level III
Westinghouse Arts Academy
CHICAGO: Teen Edition
Budget Level IV
Thomas Jefferson High School
Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
Budget Level I
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School
Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!
Budget Level II
Avonworth High School
INTO THE WOODS
Budget Level III
Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12
SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, A MUSICAL THRILLER
Budget Level IV
Thomas Jefferson High School
Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST BEST LIGHTING DESIGN
Budget Level I
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School
Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!
Budget Level II
West Allegheny High School
BYE BYE BIRDIE
Budget Level III
Westinghouse Arts Academy
CHICAGO: Teen Edition
Budget Level IV
Hampton High School
TUCK EVERLASTING
Budget Level I
Shady Side Academy Senior School
ZOMBIE PROM
Budget Level II
Avonworth High School
INTO THE WOODS
Budget Level III
North Hills High School
THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
Budget Level IV
Thomas Jefferson High School
Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
Pine-Richland High School
MAMMA MIA!
Brady Bandik
Lighting Designer
Thomas Jefferson High School
Eamonn McElfresh
Tobias Ragg
SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, A MUSICAL THRILLER
Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12
Rissa Williams
Beggar Woman
SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, A MUSICAL THRILLER
Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12
Kai Sachon
Sweeney Todd
SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, A MUSICAL THRILLER
Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12
Emma Hopf
William Barfee
THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
North Hills High School
Budget Level I
Saint Joseph High School
TARZAN - The Stage Musical based on the Disney film
Budget Level II
Avonworth High School
INTO THE WOODS
Budget Level III
Westinghouse Arts Academy
CHICAGO: Teen Edition
Budget Level IV
Thomas Jefferson High School
Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
The winners for Best Actor and Best Actress will represent Pittsburgh CLO’s Gene Kelly Awards in the Jimmy Awards ®/National High School Musical Theatre Awards ® in New York City on Monday, June 26. For more information on the Jimmy Awards, please visit http://www.jimmyawards.com.
