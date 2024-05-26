The 2024 Gene Kelly Awards Announced - Full List of Winners!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An overly-enthusiastic sold-out crowd gathered at the Benedum Center as Pittsburgh CLO and The Michael J. Kara Family honored Allegheny County's finest high school performers at the 33rd Annual Pittsburgh CLO Gene Kelly Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater on Saturday, May 25, 2024.



Named for legendary performer and Pittsburgh native Gene Kelly, this celebration emphasizes the importance of arts education and rewards the time, energy, and dedication that local high schools devote to their musical productions each spring.

The ceremony included live ensemble performances by eight Best Musical nominees, and live performances by six Best Actor and six Best Actress nominees. Ensembles performed a five-minute selection from their nominated musicals, and Best Actor and Actress nominees performed in character-driven medley groups. Special guest presenters included local television personalities WPXI's David Johnson, WQED's Nancy Polinksy, KDKA's Boaz Frankel, and Gene Kelly's widow Patricia Ward Kelly.

Pittsburgh CLO's Gene Kelly Awards is the nation's oldest, most comprehensive regional awards program. Patterned on the Tony Awards, it recognizes excellence in student performances and production, including Best Student Orchestra, Scenic Design, Costume Design, Lighting Design, Ensemble, Crew/Technical Execution, Dance Ensemble, Vocal Ensemble, Outstanding Student Artist, and Musical. Awards are given in four budget levels, ensuring that all schools, whether public and private and no matter their resources, have an equal opportunity to participate and win.

Pittsburgh CLO's Gene Kelly Awards presented over $75,000 in scholarships, including the following college-bound seniors:

Point Park University presented Ava Delio with a scholarship renewable for four years, to attend Point Park University's Conservatory of Performing Arts.

Robert Morris University presented Alexis Yunk with a scholarship renewable for four years, to attend Robert Morris University.

Seton Hill University presented Brylee Hendry and Jayla Chase with scholarships to attend Seton Hill University.

Gene Kelly Cash Scholarships were awarded to three high school seniors who have applied and were accepted to a school for the performing or technical arts: Hope Johnson, Helena Marshall, Max Peluso, and Kai Sachon.



The Pittsburgh CLO Ambassadors awarded scholarships to three college-bound students who will be pursuing a major outside of the arts: Isabel Concepcion, Paulina Sanchez, and Lillian Stalewski.



The Charles Gray Award for Special Achievement in Arts Education was presented to Pittsburgh Carmalt PreK-8 in recognition of its arts education program. The school has made an enduring commitment to use the arts as a way to build community, develop empathy, and promote leadership skills. The school was presented with an award and a cash prize.

Now in its 21st year, The Kelly Critics program is a joint partnership between Pittsburgh CLO, Dr. Christopher Rawson, and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Julie Evanchak from Thomas Jefferson High School was presented the Christopher Rawson Kelly Critics Award and a cash prize.

The judging panel, comprised of performing arts educators, arts administrators, entertainment professionals, and performers have spent the past three months attending performances at the following 33 Allegheny County High Schools: Avonworth High School, Baldwin High School, Bishop Canevin High School, Brentwood High School, Carlynton Junior Senior High School, Chartiers Valley High School, Eden Christian Academy, Elizabeth Forward High School, Gateway High School, Hampton High School, Keystone Oaks High School, McKeesport Area High School, Montour High School, North Hills High School, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School, Penn Hills High School, Pine-Richland High School, Pittsburgh Allderdice High School, Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12, Plum Senior High, Quaker Valley High School, Redeemer Lutheran School, Riverview Jr./Sr. High School, Saint Joseph High School, Serra Catholic High School, Seton LaSalle Catholic High School, Sewickley Academy, Shady Side Academy Senior School, Springdale Jr./Sr. High School, Thomas Jefferson High School, West Allegheny High School, Westinghouse Arts Academy, and Woodland Hills High School. The Recipients of the 2024 Gene Kelly Awards are:



BEST SCENIC DESIGN



Budget Level I

Bishop Canevin High School

ALL SHOOK UP School Edition

Budget Level II

Avonworth High School

INTO THE WOODS

Budget Level III

Elizabeth Forward High School

BIG FISH

Budget Level IV

Pine-Richland High School

MAMMA MIA!



BEST COSTUME DESIGN



Budget Level I

Saint Joseph High School

TARZAN - The Stage Musical based on the Disney film

Budget Level II

Avonworth High School

INTO THE WOODS



Budget Level III

Westinghouse Arts Academy

CHICAGO: Teen Edition

Budget Level IV

Woodland Hills High School

WONDERLAND Pilot Production



BEST LIGHTING DESIGN



Budget Level I

Shady Side Academy Senior School

ZOMBIE PROM

Budget Level II

Avonworth High School

INTO THE WOODS

Budget Level III

Westinghouse Arts Academy

CHICAGO: Teen Edition



Budget Level IV

Thomas Jefferson High School

Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST





BEST VOCAL ENSEMBLE



Budget Level I

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School

Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!

Budget Level II

Avonworth High School

INTO THE WOODS

Budget Level III

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, A MUSICAL THRILLER

Budget Level IV

Thomas Jefferson High School

Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST



BEST DANCE ENSEMBLE



Budget Level I

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School

Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!

Budget Level II

West Allegheny High School

BYE BYE BIRDIE

Budget Level III

Westinghouse Arts Academy

CHICAGO: Teen Edition

Budget Level IV

Hampton High School

TUCK EVERLASTING





BEST CREW/TECHNICAL EXECUTION



Budget Level I

Shady Side Academy Senior School

ZOMBIE PROM

Budget Level II

Avonworth High School

INTO THE WOODS

Budget Level III

North Hills High School

THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Budget Level IV

Thomas Jefferson High School

Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST





BEST STUDENT ORCHESTRA



Pine-Richland High School

MAMMA MIA!





OUTSTANDING STUDENT ARTIST



Brady Bandik

Lighting Designer

Thomas Jefferson High School





BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR & BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS



Eamonn McElfresh

Tobias Ragg

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, A MUSICAL THRILLER

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12

Rissa Williams

Beggar Woman

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, A MUSICAL THRILLER

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12





BEST ACTOR & BEST ACTRESS



Kai Sachon

Sweeney Todd

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, A MUSICAL THRILLER

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12

Emma Hopf

William Barfee

THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

North Hills High School





BEST MUSICAL



Budget Level I

Saint Joseph High School

TARZAN - The Stage Musical based on the Disney film

Budget Level II

Avonworth High School

INTO THE WOODS

Budget Level III

Westinghouse Arts Academy

CHICAGO: Teen Edition

Budget Level IV

Thomas Jefferson High School

Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

The winners for Best Actor and Best Actress will represent Pittsburgh CLO’s Gene Kelly Awards in the Jimmy Awards ®/National High School Musical Theatre Awards ® in New York City on Monday, June 26. For more information on the Jimmy Awards, please visit http://www.jimmyawards.com.

