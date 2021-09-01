Pittsburgh Unified Auditions Announced

For many years, young high school talents yearning for the stages of musical theater converged on the state of Ohio, where auditions for such collegiate programs had taken place.

But when Marcie Yoho, the mother of a son studying musical theater, learned those auditions weren't taking place in Ohio this year, she - with the support of a near 3,000-member strong social media group of MT (musical theater) parents - took action. Ms. Yoho - "Once I confirmed there was no way this event was going to take place in Ohio, I approached my theater contacts to pick up the reins and bring this opportunity to Pittsburgh so that our families and the programs would have a chance to meet in person." After teaming up with Betsy Lawrence, professor of music at Carnegie Mellon University and founder/CEO of Pittsburgh Music Masters, the Pittsburgh Unified Auditions were born.

Scheduled for October 8th - 10th, 2021 at the Pittsburgh Musical Theater (327 South Main Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15220), Pittsburgh Unified Auditions is, according to their website, a consortium style gathering of collegiate musical theater programs convening for one weekend to provide an enjoyable audition experience for high school students that would not be expensive.

"I have been through the college audition process with my son and it was one of the most stressful times in our lives," says Betsy Lawrence, director of Pittsburgh Unified Auditions. "My goal for Pittsburgh Unified Auditions is to have an efficient, affordable and productive way for students and families to do musical theater college auditions."

Masterclasses are scheduled for this event such as one being given by Carnegie Mellon music professor Gary Kline as well as dance auditions under the direction of Tome Cousins, associate professor of dance at Carnegie Mellon. Collegiate programs from institutions such as Montclair State University (NJ), Ohio University, UNC Greensboro, University of Miami and the Hartt School at the University of Hartford (CT) have committed to attending this consortium.

In person auditions for Pittsburgh Unified are welcome (proof of vaccination is required upon acceptance) as well as virtual auditions. For more information, go to www.pittsburghunifieds.com