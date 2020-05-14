Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Cancels Remaining Announced 2019-2020 Season Concerts

In response to continued restrictions on public gatherings, evolving guidance from federal, state and local government and public health officials, and to protect its audiences, musicians, employees and community from the spread of COVID-19, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra is cancelling the remainder of its announced concerts for the 2019-2020 season.

The orchestra also announced today that its European tour scheduled to begin in late August will not take place due to concerns for the health and safety of the musicians, and the inability for some festivals to proceed this summer, due to the global pandemic. The Orchestra was scheduled to embark on a 12-concert, 11-city, five country European Festivals Tour in August and September, including as a featured orchestra as part of the Opening Weekend at the Beethovenfest in Bonn and as the only American orchestra invited to play at the Salzburg Festival for its 100th anniversary season. The other cities included in the tour were Ljubljana, Grafenegg, Wiesbaden, Luebeck, Hamburg, Lucerne, Essen, Dresden and Prague.

"It is painful to need to take this action, but we know it is in the best interest of the health and safety of the community, and that must always be our top priority. The European Festivals Tour was meant to be the kick-off of the orchestra's 125th Anniversary season and we were so honored to be invited to some of the most prestigious stages in Europe representing our amazing city for these Festivals. We look forward to finding other opportunities in future seasons to go back to these wonderful festivals and are grateful for the relationships with our presenters in Europe," said Melia Tourangeau, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. "Summer is around the corner and we are looking at alternative plans to bring music to our community in new and unique ways during the "yellow" phase of Allegheny County's opening, whether that be our outdoor performances, digital offerings, or small gatherings with ensembles from the orchestra. Plans will be evolving in future weeks and we look forward to bringing back the music to our wonderful community once again. Until then, we wish everyone to stay healthy and be safe."

The following concerts at Heinz Hall (unless otherwise noted) are canceled:

June 19-21 BNY Mellon Grand Classics: Bronfman Plays Beethoven

June 26-28 Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra is looking to reschedule "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi"on a future season.

June 30-July 2 PNC Pops: Bugs Bunny at the Symphony

The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra is looking to reschedule "Bugs Bunny at the Symphony" on a future season.

July 3 In Honor of Service: An Americana Concert (at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall)

July 10-12 Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban - In Concert

The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra is looking to reschedule "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban - In Concert" on a future season

Managing tickets for these concerts:

Ticket holders are able to:

· Donate your tickets and receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value. Your generosity makes possible exceptional live concert experiences, and directly supports the musicians and staff who are dedicated to making sure that great music will always be enjoyed.

· Apply the value of your tickets toward the 2020-21 season.

· Contact the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra for other options, including gift certificates and refunds.

The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra would like to recognize and thank BNY Mellon for its 2019-2020 title sponsorship of the BNY Mellon Grand Classics series, marking BNY Mellon's 19th consecutive year as title sponsor of the series. The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra would like to recognize and thank PNC for its 2019-2020 title sponsorship of the PNC Pops series, marking PNC's 19th consecutive year as title sponsor of the series. "In Honor of Service: An Americana Concert" is sponsored, in part, by The Fine Foundation and ATI, and Dollar Bank.





