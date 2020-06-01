Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Announces 2020-21 Season, Including Manfred Honeck, Matthias Goerne, and More!

The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra has announced its 2020-21 season, including vocal performances from Manfred Honeck, Matthias Goerne, and more.

February 26-28, 2021 - Mahler's Symphony No. 8

Manfred Honeck conducts the performance with the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Youth Chorus, Duquesne University Voices of Spirit, Grove City College Touring Choir, and West Liberty University Choir.

April 16-18, 2021 - Mozart's Requiem

Manfred Honeck conducts this performance from the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh. The concert will also include Christian Tetzlaff performing Berg's Violin Concerto and the world premiere of James MacMillan's New Work.

April 23-25, 2021 - Music of Wagner, Beethoven, and more

Matthias Goerne joins the Pittsburgh Symphony for music by Wagner. Honeck conducts the program which also includes music by Beethoven and a new work by Gloria Isabel Ramos Triano.

