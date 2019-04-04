Pittsburgh Shakespeare In The Parks To Stage All-Female JULIUS CAESAR In 15th Season

Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks' 15th season production of Julius Caesar, directed by Elena Alexandratos who will cast women in all the roles. A 90-minute version of Shakespeare's The Tragedy of Julius Caesar will run Sept. 7-29 in Pittsburgh city parks.

PSIP is extremely excited about Elena Alexandratos' all-female Julius Caesar,"" says Jennifer Tober, PSIP artistic director and founder. "How timely and apropos to highlight and dissect the themes of female power, political tyranny, and the changing roles of women in politics and society.

Tober, who founded the outdoor company in 2005, continued: "We all know that women are underrepresented in terms of salary and positions of power in the workplace and society in general, and so in hiring only women for this production of Julius Caesar, we are leveling the playing field a bit and pushing our agenda of working for equality for women and under-represented groups in the theater and beyond.

Elena Alexandratos is an actor, singer and director who has staged productions including Fool of the World for Looking Glass Theater, and Into the Woods for Duquesne University s Spotlight Productions. For her company PANDORA S BOX THEATRE, she co-directed Shakespeare's Titus Andronicus, Amphitryon and Chantecler. Having graced nearly every theater in Pittsburgh, Elena was most recently seen as Mrs. Bennet in Pittsburgh Public Theater s 44th Season opener Pride and Prejudice.

Julius Caesar will be performed weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) from Sept. 7 through Sept. 29, 2019.

AUDITIONS SET FOR APRIL 27 and 28

Auditions will take place Sat., April 27 11am-4 pm with callbacks Sun., April 28, 10am-2pm. Both Actors Equity Association and non-Equity actors are asked to email info@pittsburghshakespeare.org to schedule an appointment.

For this production PSIP is seeking female performers of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities who will play both male and female roles

Sides will be provided at the audition (cold reads). Outdoor auditions are held at Frick Park, Blue Slide playground sledding hill (Beechwood Blvd and Nicholson Street). Rehearsals take place throughout August.

Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks has been offering free Shakespeare plays in Pittsburgh city Parks since 2005. The 15th season features monthly BYOB (Bring Your Own Bard) themed readings and Week of Will, featuring a variety of events and performances around Shakespeare's 455th birthday and running April 23-29. PSIP's annual fundraiser fiesta will be help at Mad Mex, Shadyside, Sept. 24.

PSIP is a partner of Britsburgh and part of the annual Britsburgh Festival, Sept. 2-8, 2019.





Related Articles Shows View More Pittsburgh Stories

More Hot Stories For You