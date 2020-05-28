Pittsburgh Public Theater's PlayTime Presents THE CAKE

Pittsburgh Public Theater is proud to present its season-closer, The Cake, as part of the online PlayTime series. Directed by Pamela Berlin, this deliciously complex comedy was written by Bekah Brunstetter, best known as a writer/producer for the TV hit "This Is Us." In The Cake, Della lives in Winston, North Carolina where her bakery is filled with the sweetest treats.

When her late best friend's daughter Jen returns to her hometown and announces that she's planning her wedding, Della can't wait to make the cake. That is until she finds out that Jen is marrying another woman. Gay and straight, Brooklyn and the Bible Belt, marzipan and buttercream are just some of the ingredients stirred into this very funny and incisive new work.

Charlotte Booker (The Humans at PPT) plays Della, a loving woman whose head and heart are at war over same-sex marriage. Pittsburgh-based ERIKA STRASBURG (Hamlet at PPT) is in the role of Jen, a Southern girl whose conservative upbringing and forward-thinking attitudes sometimes clash. Sharina Martin plays bride Macy, a staunch New Yorker who is appalled by Southern small-mindedness. Rounding out this remarkable cast is C. David Johnson as Della's hapless husband.

While confronting many contemporary issues, Ms. Brunstetter has steeped The Cake in an entire pastry cart full of delightful, surprising, and often outrageous humor. The Cake can be seen on Thursday, June 4 at 7 pm at PPT.ORG/PLAYTIME. On Friday, June 5 is a very special event for ticket-holders only: a talkback with the cast and director followed by a Q&A with the exceptionally talented Bekah Brunstetter. Ticket holders should visit PPT.ORG/TICKETUPDATE to make their ticket selection for The Cake by June 1.

