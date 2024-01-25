Pittsburgh Public Theater Will Debut Pittsburgh Premiere of DRAGON LADY

DRAGON LADY runs Feb. 7 - 25 at the O'Reilly Theater in Downtown.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards Photo 4 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards

Pittsburgh Public Theater Will Debut Pittsburgh Premiere of DRAGON LADY

Pittsburgh Public Theater will welcome Broadway's Sara Porkalob (1776) to the O'Reilly Theater for the Pittsburgh premiere of her musical DRAGON LADY. 

After Grandma Porkalob's birthday party karaoke antics, you'll never hear "House of the Rising Sun" or "Gangsta's Paradise" the same way again. Broadway star Sara Porkalob belts out the funny and fearless tale of her Filipino gangster family's sordid and often laugh-out-loud past in a musical that will have all generations buzzing. Each pitch-perfect performance is more transcendent than the last, garnering Sara the title of "POWERHOUSE...a FORCE and a PHENOMENON" (Boston Globe). Now it's Pittsburgh's turn to bask in the Porkalob experience with Sara, Grandma Maria, and the countless characters who made their matriarchy really "sing."

DRAGON LADY runs Feb. 7 - 25 at the O'Reilly Theater in Downtown. Tickets are available at Click Here or by calling the Box Office at 412.316.1600.

Rating: R/MA (mature audience). Recommended for 18+ and parental guidance strongly suggested for anyone under 18.

"DRAGON LADY - and Sara Porkalob herself - is such a powerful example of what's coming next in the American theater," Pittsburgh Public Theater Artistic Director Marya Sea Kaminski said. "This is cutting-edge storytelling that lucky audiences across the country have enjoyed, and it's coming right here to the O'Reilly Theater."

DRAGON LADY spans musical genres, dozens of characters, births and deaths, and multiple continents. Her work defies classification and has earned her praise and recognition across the country as audiences in Boston, San Diego, Seattle, and San Francisco, have enjoyed DRAGON LADY's tour.

"This will be my first time in Pittsburgh and I'm so excited to meet the community," Porkalob said. "I can promise them DRAGON LADY is unlike any other solo show they've ever seen - it'll make you gasp, howl in laughter, and maybe even cry. There's something for everyone in the play."

Andrew Russell continues his collaboration with Porkalob as director for this production of DRAGON LADY. Russell, the former producing artistic director of the Tony Award-winning Intiman Theatre in Seattle, directed DRAGON LADY at American Repertory Theater at Harvard University in Boston, Intiman Theatre in Seattle, and Marin Theatre Company in San Francisco. He has worked as a storytelling consultant for Universal Studios and is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University's School of Drama.

Sasha Schwartz serves as scenic designer in this staging of DRAGON LADY, with Spenser Matubang joining as lighting designer and Erin Bednarz as sound designer. Stage Manager Kelly Haywood returns to The Public after most recently managing an immersive adaptation of A TELL-TALE HEART.




RELATED STORIES - Pittsburgh

1
AWAACC Airs Highlights From 2023 Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival Online This Week Photo
AWAACC Airs Highlights From 2023 Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival Online This Week

Relive the excitement of the 2023 Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival presented by Citizens (PIJF) when The August Wilson African American Cultural Center (AWAACC) airs a special 24-hour presentation featuring highlights from Highmark Stadium on Wednesday, January 24, through Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 7:00 pm.

2
Pittsburgh Will Be the First-Time Host of the Kennedy Center American College Theater Photo
Pittsburgh Will Be the First-Time Host of the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival

Pittsburgh will be the first-time host city of the prestigious Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival events.   The Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF) is a national organization promoting the educational and creative process of university and college theatre.

3
THE PERFECT MATE Comes to Pittsburgh CLO in February Photo
THE PERFECT MATE Comes to Pittsburgh CLO in February

Pittsburgh CLO’s Kara Cabaret Series presents a world premiere rom-com musical of the future; it’s 2063, and love is about to get an upgrade! David Rossmer & Dan Lipton’s THE PERFECT MATE brings love to life between February 2 - March 17 at the Greer Cabaret Theater.

4
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Brings BEAUTY AND THE BEAST to the Benedum Center Photo
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Brings BEAUTY AND THE BEAST to the Benedum Center

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (PBT) will perform the magical, family-friendly ballet Beauty and the Beast for two weekends in February 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

Pittsburgh Public Theater Will Debut Pittsburgh Premiere of DRAGON LADYPittsburgh Public Theater Will Debut Pittsburgh Premiere of DRAGON LADY
AWAACC Airs Highlights From 2023 Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival Online This WeekAWAACC Airs Highlights From 2023 Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival Online This Week
Pittsburgh Will Be the First-Time Host of the Kennedy Center American College Theater FestivalPittsburgh Will Be the First-Time Host of the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival
THE PERFECT MATE Comes to Pittsburgh CLO in FebruaryTHE PERFECT MATE Comes to Pittsburgh CLO in February

Videos

Get A First Look at Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? at Walnut Street Theatre Video
Get A First Look at Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? at Walnut Street Theatre
You Should Care About Laura Benanti: NOBODY CARES Video
You Should Care About Laura Benanti: NOBODY CARES
Watch More Songs from Encores! ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Video
Watch More Songs from Encores! ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
View all Videos

Pittsburgh SHOWS
Jessica Vosk: My Golden Age in Pittsburgh Jessica Vosk: My Golden Age
Mary D'Angelo Performing Arts Center (2/29-2/29)
So, There's a Leprechaun Now? in Pittsburgh So, There's a Leprechaun Now?
Segriff Stage (3/14-3/17)
Betty Buckley in Pittsburgh Betty Buckley
Walker Recital Hall (4/19-4/19)
The Dinner Detective Valentine's Murder Mystery Dinner Show in Pittsburgh The Dinner Detective Valentine's Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Pittsburgh (2/14-2/14)
Crave in Pittsburgh Crave
ELSEWHERE Theatre Company (1/25-2/03)
The Cher Show in Pittsburgh The Cher Show
WVU Creative Arts Center (2/12-2/12)
The Cher Show in Pittsburgh The Cher Show
Capitol Theatre (2/01-2/01)
The Book of Mormon in Pittsburgh The Book of Mormon
Benedum Center for the Performing Arts (2/27-3/03)
Fantasies & Fairy Tales in Pittsburgh Fantasies & Fairy Tales
The Strand Theater (5/03-5/05)
My Fair Lady in Pittsburgh My Fair Lady
Benedum Center for the Performing Arts (1/30-2/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You