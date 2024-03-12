Pittsburgh Public Theater To Mark 50th Anniversary With ALCHEMY: An Immersive Gala Experience

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pittsburgh Public Theater will transform the O'Reilly Theater in Downtown on April 8 and bring the celebration back home for its annual fundraising gala, an unforgettable immersive event celebrating the theater's upcoming 50th Anniversary season in golden style.

Alchemy: An Immersive Gala Experience marks nearly half a century of theatrical excellence and represents the theater's commitment to sustainability and celebration in its next 50 years. The Gala will be hosted by esteemed emcees David Highfield, KDKA TV Morning News Anchor, Pittsburgh Today Live Co-Host, and 12-time Emmy Award Winner, along with Daisy Jade, Host and Co-Producer of the Emmy-nominated Fan N'ATion on KDKA TV. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are now available at PPT.org/Gala.

The evening will honor its theme through celebrating how golden moments are forged from the base materials of life in the art of live theater, and will come to life through dazzling gold decor, an array of prestigious guests, and of course, music and dancing.

"The past 50 years have been a testament to the transformative power of theater and community," Artistic Director Marya Sea Kaminski said. "And as we look ahead to the future of the organization, we want to take this moment to pay tribute to those who have infused our journey with artistic excellence, brilliant imagination and sheer dedication to the mission and values of The Public."

Among The Public's honorees at its upcoming gala are staff members who have given more than 25 years of their life in service to The Public's mission of being a true public theater for the Pittsburgh region. Alchemy will also honor individuals and organizations whose generous contributions have shaped the legacy of The Public, including the late Dr. Richard W. Moriarty, who made the world safer as founder of the Mr. Yuk sticker and made Pittsburgh art more sustainable through his support of The Public.

Other esteemed individual guests of The Public include Eddie Gilbert, artistic director from 1993-2000 whose leadership and vision in bringing The Public Downtown to The O'Reilly forged a new chapter in the institution's legacy, and Rob Zellers, playwright and former director of education whose extraordinary contributions to the advancement of The Public's educational and artistic programs gifted The Public the annual Shakespeare Monologue & Scene Contest and titles like THE CHIEF and Billy Strayhorn: SOMETHING TO LIVE FOR.

Pittsburgh Public Theater will also recognize one of its most invaluable partners in the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, whose stewardship of art in Pittsburgh includes The Public's home at the O'Reilly Theater.

"The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is thrilled to celebrate its decades-long partnership with Pittsburgh Public Theater at the upcoming gala," said Kendra Whitlock Ingram, President & CEO of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. "Year after year, The Public's outstanding artistic contributions have helped make the Cultural District a vibrant destination for arts and entertainment. Here's to the next 50 years."

Guests are encouraged to embrace the theme of alchemy and BE BOLD, COME GOLD in semi-formal cocktail attire centering The Public's golden anniversary. Artist-in-Residence Demeatria Boccella and Designer Kiya Tomlin, purveyor of Wearable Confidence, prepared a lookbook to help inspire guests and make Alchemy a fashionable night to remember, available at PPT.org/Lookbook.

The evening is curated by Tim Komen of TK Event Studio in collaboration with Adrianne Redwood of Phoinix Premier Events.

For more information, including how to purchase tickets and how to become a sponsor of Alchemy, visit PPT.org/Gala.

EVENT DETAILS

ALCHEMY: An Immersive Gala Experience

Date: Monday, April 8, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM

Location: O'Reilly Theater (a project of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust), 621 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15222