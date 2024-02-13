Pittsburgh Opera to Launch First-of-its-Kind Rideshare Voucher Program

Pittsburgh Opera is debuting an innovative rideshare voucher program to make it easier for patrons to get to and from their opera performances.

The rideshare program will let Pittsburgh Opera ticket buyers add $60 of Uber Vouchers to their Pittsburgh Opera ticket purchase, at no extra cost. All performances of Pittsburgh Opera's remaining four 2024 operas in downtown Pittsburgh are eligible:

· La Traviata - March 16-24, Benedum Center

· The Passion of Mary Cardwell Dawson - April 27 - May 5, Byham Theater

· Pittsburgh Opera's two fall 2024 operas at the Benedum Center - operas/dates to be announced soon

A limited number of Uber Vouchers are available for each performance; the offer is valid while supplies last.

Patrons must have an Uber account to redeem the vouchers. The vouchers can be used on the opera's performance date, for rides that start or end within a half-mile radius of the theater.

"Going to the opera is a fun experience that includes more than just seeing the performance. We want patrons to be able to go out to dinner before the show, or grab a drink afterwards, and still be able to use their rideshare voucher," says Pittsburgh Opera's Director of Marketing & Communications Chris Cox. "So we've built in a time cushion on either end of the performance, as well as the flexibility to be dropped off or picked up at restaurants or other locations near the theater."

Full details are available at pittsburghopera.org/uber.

"We believe this is the first program of its kind, both within in the region and within the wider opera world," says Pittsburgh Opera General Director Christopher Hahn. "We could not afford to do this without the Richard King Mellon Foundation's generosity, and we are profoundly grateful to them."

"Short term, giving people free rides is great. Longer term, we believe this program will demonstrate to potential ticket buyers that ridesharing is a simple way to get to and from the theater", Cox explains. "If you don't want to have to drive yourself, or find parking, or if you don't live near convenient public transportation or close enough to walk, this is a viable alternative so that you can still enjoy attending our performances."