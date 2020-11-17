Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pittsburgh Opera Announces Holiday Bazaar Auction and Performance

Nov. 17, 2020  

Pittsburgh Opera has announced an online Holiday Bazaar, consisting of an online auction and performance.

The auction goes live on December 10, followed by the Holiday Hoopla Live Stream on Saturday, December 12th at 5pm.

Gather the family around the computer or television to watch Pittsburgh Opera's Resident Artists surprise and delight audiences virtually at the Holiday Hoopla with breathtaking renditions of holiday classics.

Registration is free for the Resident Artist Holiday Hoopla and the Holiday Bazaar Auction.

To register, visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/iTG/.

You will receive an email confirmation upon registration as well as up to date emails regarding the live-stream event and Holiday Bazaar Auction.



