Pittsburgh Musical Theater Presents NEWSIES

Pittsburgh Musical Theater will present the final show in their 2018-2019 Seize the Stage season this May with Disney's Newsies at the Byham Theater, located in the downtown Cultural District.

Set in New York City and inspired by a true story of the 1899 Newsboy Strike, the Broadway smash hit musical is filled with joyful and exuberant song and dance. The story follows Jack Kelly, the leader of a group of newsboys as they band together to take a stand for what's right against publishing giant Joseph Pulitzer.

Disney's Newsies features David Toole (Jack Kelly), Allan Snyder (Joseph Pulitzer) and Whitney Noelle (Katherine Plummer). The production team is led by director Trey Compton, choreographer Natalie Malotke, and music director Francesca Tortorello.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. May 2-4, 10-11 and at 2 p.m. May 5 & 12. Tickets start as low as $18 for adults and $9 for children. They can be purchased online at trustarts.org or by calling (412) 456-6666.





Related Articles Shows View More Pittsburgh Stories

More Hot Stories For You